Monaco is, of course, not the track for free-flowing overtaking, but Norris will be determined to bring maximum pace to qualifying, where he – and teammate Oscar Piastri – will be feel more confident than ever they can dislodge Verstappen.

Verstappen remains the clear frontrunner to clinch the title in 2024, but another victory for Norris in the opening third of the season would raise eyebrows across the paddock, for sure.

Ferrari have also shown some pace this season, but have their work cut out to reel in Red Bull and the rising force of McLaren in Monte Carlo.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 26th May 2024 in UK time.

Monaco Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Monaco Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 24th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 25th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 25th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Monaco Grand Prix race time

Sunday 26th May

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

The Monaco Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £14 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £18 per month.

Live stream the Monaco Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98, or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

