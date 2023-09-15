The Red Bull megastar has produced one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history and can't be discounted from winning all eight remaining races, such is his confidence and maturity right now.

But just how successful has Verstappen's season been so far? RadioTimes.com brings you all the stats and figures on Max Verstappen in the 2023 season.

How many races has Max Verstappen won in 2023?

Max Verstappen has won 12 of 14 races in 2023 so far, prior to the Singapore Grand Prix.

His current winning streak stands at 10, which is a new F1 all-time record.

There are eight races left in 2023, and should he claim victory in Singapore, only Sergio Pérez would be able to stop him from winning the driver's title. Even then, he would be required to win every remaining race.

There's a chance Verstappen could win the title in Japan for a second year running, but a lot rests on results in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen stats (career)

Last updated: 12th September

Starts: 177

Wins: 47

Podiums: 91

Pole positions: 28

Fastest laps: 27

Championship titles: 2 (2021, 2022)

2023 record (after 14 races)

1st: 12

2nd: 2

