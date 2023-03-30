A late-afternoon start in Melbourne will result in an early-morning alarm clock for UK fans keen enough to sacrifice sleep for the race.

The Australian Grand Prix is one of the handful of races in 2023 that will put British fans' endurance to the test.

Replays will be available once the live broadcast is over, but for those willing to brave the time difference, we are on hand to round up the full schedule of race weekend in UK time.

Remarkably, given their dominance in recent years, Red Bull have not triumphed at Albert Park since 2011 when Sebastian Vettel stood atop the podium.

Charles Leclerc won the race in 2022, the first Australian Grand Prix since 2019 following two postponements due to COVID. Valtteri Bottas won in 2019 while driving for Red Bull.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Australian Grand Prix.

Check out more Formula 1 coverage: F1 calendar 2023 | How to watch F1 on TV | F1 beginner's guide | F1 highlights | F1 presenters | F1 on Channel 4

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

Check out our F1 calendar 2023 – link above – for the full list of races throughout the season.

Australian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 6am UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Australian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 31st March

From 2am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30am

Practice 2 – 6am

Saturday 1st April

From 2:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 2:30am

Australian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 1st April

From 5am on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 6am

Australian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 2nd April

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am on Sunday 2nd April.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Australian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.