COVID restrictions limited races around this circuit over recent years, but F1 is back with another full fat edition of the Grand Prix with Red Bull seeking their first win here since 2011.

The Australian Grand Prix goes ahead this weekend with just a second return to Albert Park since 2019.

Max Verstappen is yet to conquer the Australian Grand Prix in his career while the retired Sebastian Vettel won the race for Red Bull 12 years ago.

Lewis Hamilton has only won the race twice in his storied career, proving it can throw up plenty of surprises – especially now with a rejigged layout.

Ferrari triumphed in 2022 as Charles Leclerc stormed 20 seconds ahead of Red Bull star Sergio Perez, while Verstappen chalked up a DNF following a fuel leak after 38 laps.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the Australian Grand Prix?

The Australian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

The race begins at 6am but UK fans are able to tune in for a later replay of the race if braving the alarm clock doesn't sound too appealing!

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix on TV

The Australian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 4:30am on Sunday 2nd April.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Live stream Australian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Australian Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 31st March

From 2am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 2:30am

Practice 2 – 6am

Saturday 1st April

From 2:15am on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 2:30am

Qualifying – 6am

Sunday 2nd April

From 4:30am on Sky Sports F1

Race – 6am

