From two-time reigning champions to the underdogs on home soil, RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive overview of the five teams most likely to win the ninth instalment of the tournament.

5. Spain

Spain's Alexia Putellas Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Manager: Jorge Vilda

Key player: Aitana Bonmati

Most capped player in the squad: Alexia Putellas (102)

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Despite ongoing issues with their manager and federation, Spain are still one of the most formidable teams heading to the World Cup. Following a boycott, Spain are without key players like Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro. Yet, despite the omissions, they still have one of the scariest attacking sides in the tournament.

La Roja has based their team around two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas who is returning to the side after missing the last nine months due to an ACL injury, with notable players Aitana Bonmati and Ona Batlle adding high-calibre talent to Jorge Vilda's 23-player team.

Despite playing without critical members since September, Spain have won 13 of their 16 games, proving their profound squad depth, giving the Spanish team a leading edge that could take them all the way to the final.

4. Australia

Australia's Sam Kerr Andrew Wiseman/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manager: Tony Gustavsson

Key player: Sam Kerr

Most capped player in the squad: Clare Polkinghorne (156)

Last World Cup: Round of 16

Australia are underdogs compared to the other possible winners of the World Cup. Yet, they hold one key factor that could give them the edge to get their hands on the trophy; home advantage.

Whilst playing on home soil does not necessarily mean they will go far, many teams have used the roaring home crowds to provide them with an upper hand, looking to follow in the footsteps of the USA, who won the 1999 World Cup on home soil.

With a team stacked full of budding talent, being led by Chelsea's prolific goalscorer Sam Kerr, Australia have positioned themselves as contenders for the silverware after beating the likes of England, Spain and Sweden during their tournament preparations, and the Matildas are tipped to shine against some of the toughest of opponents.

3. England

England's Keira Walsh Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Manager: Sarina Wiegman

Key player: Keira Walsh

Most capped player in the squad: Lucy Bronze (105)

Last World Cup: Fourth place

The Euro 2022 victors are going into the tournament with huge expectations, looking to secure silverware for the second summer in a row. Having reached the semi-finals in their last two World Cup bids, the Lionesses will be planning to build upon the extraordinary form they have been building for some time.

However, their squad looks substantially different from the 23 players that strode to European victory, missing several integral players like Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby. Nonetheless, their attacking talent in Rachel Daly and Chloe Kelly and impressive defensive line-up led by Mary Earps and Millie Bright still make them a force to be reckoned with.

With players like Lauren James heading to her inaugural major tournament, who can bring the X-factor to any side, England's tactics have been honed by one the best managers in women's football, making them a worthy contender for glory.

2. Germany

Germany's Lena Oberdorf Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Manager: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Key player: Lena Oberdorf

Most capped player in the squad: Alexandra Popp (128)

Last World Cup: Quarter-finals

Reeling from their Euro 2022 loss, Germany have a history of exceptional performances in major tournaments, once winning six European Championships in a row from 1995 until 2013.

Having won two World Cups back-to-back in 2013 and 2017, the German side boasts an experienced team packed full of high-class players without being considered an ageing team, whilst their young talent in Lena Oberdorf and Jule Brand are considered both the future and the present.

Their strong squad and tournament experience make them an outright favourite to win, with their tactical approach and leadership under one of the best coaches in the game making them a formidable side to face at any tournament stage.

1. USA

USA's Sophia Smith Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Manager: Vlatko Andonovski

Key player: Sophia Smith

Most capped player in the squad: Alex Morgan (207)

Last World Cup: WINNERS

As back-to-back reigning World Cup champions and FIFA ranked number one team, the United States are nothing but favourites heading into the summer. Going for their hat-trick of silverware, the US Women's National Team are the most successful in the tournament's history, with four wins under their belt and never finishing below third place.

With a legacy of victory behind them, veteran goal scorers like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan make up their front line, with debutants Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson among the fresh faces of the 23-player squad. The USWNT have not lost a game since November, winning 21 of their last 24 games, keeping seven clean sheets against strong opponents like Canada, Brazil and Japan.

Predicted to go all the way to the final, the USA are the team to beat in 2023.

