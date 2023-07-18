This World Cup hosts former winners like the USA, Japan and Germany alongside debutants Republic of Ireland, Haiti and Zambia, whilst England, the only home nation in the tournament, will be looking to win silverware two summers in a row after their Euros victory 11 months ago.

With 32 teams split into eight groups of four, RadioTimes.com breaks down all you need to know about each group and which competing nations will likely advance to the knockout stages.

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Claudia Bunge of New Zealand ahead of the Women's World Cup 2023. Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Group A has several inexperienced teams making it one of the most interesting to watch. Co-hosts New Zealand may use home advantages to their benefit, yet with a string of losses and lack of form recently; they may struggle against their European opponents. The 1995 World Cup champions Norway are most likely to top the group, having one of the most talented sides in the tournament.

Switzerland have also had a rough run of form recently, with their last win coming in October 2022. Heading into the tournament with a string of draws may mean the Swiss side will struggle despite some experienced players like Lia Walti and Ramona Bachmann. Being debutants, the Philippines are unlikely to make it past the group stage; however, with some recent wins under their belt, the side could be a dark horse to watch out for.

Top two teams: Norway and Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Canada

Sam Kerr of Australia ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Chris Hyde - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

In one of the most exciting groups, underdogs yet front runners Australia are tipped to go far in the competition with the added advantage of playing the tournament on home soil. The debutants Republic of Ireland may be heading to their inaugural World Cup; however, their impressive run to qualify, combined with a dedicated fan base, gives them a slight edge. A previous win over Australia will provide the side confidence heading into their opening game.

Away from the pitch, Canada have struggled with issues in their federation. Yet, the 2020 Olympic gold medallists are not one to be counted out, with an impressive line-up led by veteran Christine Sinclair. Nigeria have struggled to make it out of the group, falling short of advancing to the knockouts six out of their eight campaigns, making them an unlikely group winner.

Top two teams: Australia and Canada

Group C

Spain

Costa Rica

Zambia

Japan

Ona Batlle of Spain ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Group C is probably the most complex group to call, with three teams all level in their ability to advance to the Round of 16. Underdogs Zambia recently beat top dogs Germany in a friendly and have the potential to knock points off any opponent. Leading striker Barbra Banda is a secret weapon for the side making their debut in the World Cup.

Spain are one of the highest-ranked sides in the tournament, and with Alexia Putellas back on the pitch after an ACL injury, the team's squad depth and fierce attack will most likely make it to the knockout stages. Front runners Japan are another team vying for the top spot after being crowned champions in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. Costa Rica are coming off a string of losses in the build-up to the tournament and will likely struggle to gain a point.

Top two teams: Spain and Japan

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Lucy Bronze of England. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

England, the reigning European Champions, have the second-best odds of winning the entire tournament, therefore, are predicted to fly to the top of the group with ease. Debutants Haiti have a robust attacking line-up, with young starlet Melchie Dumornay poised to prove herself on the world's biggest stage; however, it is unlikely the Caribbean side will make it out of the group.

Denmark have failed to qualify for the last three World Cups, their latest campaign ending in the group stage in 2007, yet have a lethal finisher in Pernille Harder, a player who always brings the X-factor to the Danish side. Whilst China have had a recent resurgence under Shui Qingxia, winning the Asia Cup for the first time since 2006 to qualify for this tournament, their recent rocky results create a lack of confidence in the Steel Roses.

Top two teams: England and Denmark

Group E

USA

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Megan Rapinoe of USA ahead of Women's World Cup 2023. Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The two-time reigning champions and FIFA ranked number one are the last team any side wants to see drawn in their group as the USA bid for their third consecutive title. Stacked with attacking talent and being favourites to win the tournament once again, the USA will dominate the group whilst former European Champions, the Netherlands, will likely come in second. Whilst they may have only made their World Cup debut in 2015, they finished runners-up last campaign.

The other two opponents in the group are heading to their first World Cup. Vietnam are still very inexperienced in major tournaments, making moving past the group stage highly unlikely. Whilst Portugal held England to a goalless draw during their preparations, their unfamiliarity of tournament football may see them struggle against some of the toughest opponents.

Top two teams: USA and Netherlands

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Vicki Becho of France ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Group F hosts a mix of impressive talent. France's national team is ranked FIFA number four and have some of the most impressive and seasoned talents heading to the World Cup across all opponents. Their previous campaigns have not shown the best of the side, but France is likely to advance now under new management.

Heading to their first World Cup and with a string of losses, Panama will struggle to knock a point off such a tough group, whilst Jamaica's funding issues combined with a lack of experience give them a mountain to climb despite having prolific Manchester City goal scorer Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw on their side. Also bidding for the top spot, Brazil have dominated the Copa America tournament and will be looking to show off the impressive form they have recently developed with their fresh-faced new squad.

Top two teams: France and Brazil

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Annamaria Senturini of Italy. Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Italy reached the quarter-finals during their last World Cup run in 2019 and have been gradually building form after struggling for some time. The European side will likely make it to the knockout stages yet will have a battle to defeat Sweden to top the group. Sweden have been a giant in the game for a long time, currently ranked FIFA number three and boasts an impressive team. The 2019 third-place side will no doubt dominate Group G.

South Africa are heading to their second World Cup, yet the inexperience of the side may pose an issue in acquiring points whilst Argentina have featured in three World Cups, yet have not made it out of the group stage on any occasion meaning it is unlikely they will see the knockout stages despite a string of wins heading into the summer.

Top two teams: Sweden and Italy

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

Korea Republic

Kim Hye-ri of Korea Republic. Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images

The final group consists of former champions Germany, who will be reeling after their Euros loss last summer. The formidable side boasts a star-studded line-up and provides a tough contest for any opponent. Wanting to do better than their 2019 campaign, which ended in the quarter-finals, Germany will undoubtedly be heading for the knockouts.

Colombia are heading to their third World Cup however failed to qualify last time around. Their best run came in 2015, where they managed to make it to the Round of 16, yet it is unlikely they will do the same this time. Korea Republic are expected to take the second-advancing spot despite having a similar history to Colombia; their more seasoned squad gives them a slight edge. Making their maiden appearance, Morocco could be a dark horse in Group H, however, will struggle to advance past the group stage.

Top two teams: Germany and Korea Republic

