That means that not only are the 64 matches going to be played on the other side of the world, but they'll be held across two different countries and four different time zones.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the time difference and kick-off times for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Women's World Cup time difference – UK to Australia and New Zealand

The 2023 Women's World Cup will be played across 10 venues, nine host cities and four different time zones.

Four of the host cities are in New Zealand, which is 11 hours ahead of UK time.

In Australia: Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney are nine hours ahead of UK time while Adelaide is eight hours and a half ahead of UK time, and Perth is seven hours ahead of UK time.

Women's World Cup kick-off times in UK

The 2023 Women's World Cup begins on Thursday 20th July and runs until Sunday 20th August. There will be 64 games played at the World Cup and the range of time zones across the two host nations means kick-off times will be much more varied than for most tournaments.

The UK kick-off times for matches held in New Zealand are as follows:

1am

2am

6am

6:30am

7am

8am

8:30am

9am

The UK kick-off times for matches held in Australia (Adelaide time zone) are as follows:

5:30am

12pm

The UK kick-off times for matches held in Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney time zone) are as follows:

3am

3:30am

9:30am

10:30am

11am

The UK kick-off times for matches held in Australia (Perth time zone) are as follows:

11am

12pm

1pm

1:30pm

What time do England play?

England have been drawn in Group D in the 2023 Women's World Cup and will face Haiti, Denmark, and China in the group stage. The current England kick-off times are as follows:

England v Haiti – 10:30am on Saturday 22nd July

England v Denmark – 9:30am on Friday 28th July

England v China – 12pm on Tuesday 1st August

What time is the World Cup final?

The final of the 2023 Women's World Cup is scheduled for Sunday 20th August.

It will kick off at 11am UK time, which is 8pm local time in Australia.

