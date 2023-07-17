What is the time difference from UK to Australia and New Zealand for Women's World Cup 2023?
We bring you everything you need to know about what time WWC fixtures will take place down under.
Overseas tournaments tend to throw up interesting scheduling dilemmas for those watching at home in the UK, and the 2023 Women's World Cup is no different.
Held in Australia and New Zealand, it's the first time a Women's World Cup has had joint hosts and the first time any World Cup has been played in Oceania.
That means that not only are the 64 matches going to be played on the other side of the world, but they'll be held across two different countries and four different time zones.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the time difference and kick-off times for the 2023 Women's World Cup.
- Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide
Women's World Cup time difference – UK to Australia and New Zealand
The 2023 Women's World Cup will be played across 10 venues, nine host cities and four different time zones.
Four of the host cities are in New Zealand, which is 11 hours ahead of UK time.
In Australia: Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney are nine hours ahead of UK time while Adelaide is eight hours and a half ahead of UK time, and Perth is seven hours ahead of UK time.
Women's World Cup kick-off times in UK
The 2023 Women's World Cup begins on Thursday 20th July and runs until Sunday 20th August. There will be 64 games played at the World Cup and the range of time zones across the two host nations means kick-off times will be much more varied than for most tournaments.
The UK kick-off times for matches held in New Zealand are as follows:
- 1am
- 2am
- 6am
- 6:30am
- 7am
- 8am
- 8:30am
- 9am
The UK kick-off times for matches held in Australia (Adelaide time zone) are as follows:
- 5:30am
- 12pm
The UK kick-off times for matches held in Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney time zone) are as follows:
- 3am
- 3:30am
- 9:30am
- 10:30am
- 11am
The UK kick-off times for matches held in Australia (Perth time zone) are as follows:
- 11am
- 12pm
- 1pm
- 1:30pm
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What time do England play?
England have been drawn in Group D in the 2023 Women's World Cup and will face Haiti, Denmark, and China in the group stage. The current England kick-off times are as follows:
- England v Haiti – 10:30am on Saturday 22nd July
- England v Denmark – 9:30am on Friday 28th July
- England v China – 12pm on Tuesday 1st August
What time is the World Cup final?
The final of the 2023 Women's World Cup is scheduled for Sunday 20th August.
It will kick off at 11am UK time, which is 8pm local time in Australia.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.