When is the Women's World Cup 2023? Dates, times and location

The good news is that there's not long to wait to see the Lionesses roaring through the rounds of a major international tournament again, with the World Cup on the way.

England won Women's Euro 2022, inspired the nation, whipped us all into a frenzy and we want more.

England will head into the 2023 World Cup with swagger, with confidence, with a genuine belief that they can go all the way and challenge the finest teams in world football.

However, while winning the Euros is one thing, triumphing at the World Cup would be in another stratosphere. The infamous US Women's National Team will be licking their lips at the prospect of another glorious piece of silverware.

Canada and Brazil are also added to the picture for the World Cup, making the Lionesses' life even more difficult. One thing is for certain: it's going to be a wild ride.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for the Women's World Cup 2023.

When is the Women's World Cup 2023?

The Women's World Cup takes place between Thursday 20th July 2023 and Sunday 20th August 2023.

The month-long tournament will pit the world's greatest against one another with plenty of fireworks expected. Qualification is under way now.

Where is the Women's World Cup 2023 held?

The Women's World Cup will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Of course, that means it's going to be a trickier tournament to watch given that Hamilton, NZ (the furthest east host city) is 11 hours ahead of UK time.

If games kick off at, for example, 8pm local time, fans in the UK will be forced to tune in at 9am. Games that kick off earlier in the day will be the middle of the night for British viewers.

