The Lionesses' Euro 2022 triumph was a seminal moment for women's football in this country and as a result, there is more anticipation than ever for the Women's World Cup 2023.

That brings with it some added pressure but Sarina Wiegman's side have proven that they can beat anyone on their day and will back themselves to add the World Cup to their trophy cabinet this summer.

There is certainly no shortage of competition, though. USA are the favourites as they push for a third-consecutive World Cup success while France, Euro 2022 finalists Germany, and Spain are also in the mix.

Hosts Australia have been earmarked by some as among the dark horses and, with an Ashes series going on this summer, would likely love nothing more than knocking the Lionesses out.

The tournament kicks off on Thursday 20th July, but England will have to wait until Saturday 22nd July for their Group D opener against Haiti.

RadioTimes.com brings you a player-by-player guide to help you get to know the England World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers

Mary Earps (Man Utd)

Mary Earps. Getty Images

England's number one Mary Earps will arrive in Australia and New Zealand brimming with confidence off the back of a remarkable year.

She played a starring role in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success, was named the FIFA Best Goalkeeper of the Year earlier this year, and broke the Women's Super League record for clean sheets (15) in an outstanding 2022/23 campaign for Man Utd.

Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa)

Hannah Hampton Getty Images

Hannah Hampton's sparkling finish to the season with Aston Villa was enough to earn her both a move to WSL champions Chelsea and a place in England's World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old is highly regarded but lacking in international experience, with just two caps to her name to date.

Ellie Roebuck (Man City)

Ellie Roebuck Getty Images

If Earps is unavailable, it's likely to be Man City shot-stopper Ellie Roebuck that Wiegman calls upon in Australia and New Zealand.

Roebuck, 23, is more experienced in an England shirt, with 11 appearances so far, and in the WSL where she's been City's number one for some time.

Defenders

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Millie Bright Getty Images

A rock at the heart of the England defence, centre-back Millie Bright will take the captain's armband at this summer's tournament after Leah Williamson was ruled out with injury.

The powerful Chelsea defender, who is an asset in both boxes, has been out since March due to injury herself but is expected to start throughout the tournament for England nonetheless.

Lucy Bronze (Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze Getty Images

One of the World's best, Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze is a proven winner and became the first English player to win four Women's Champions Leagues earlier this season.

Bronze will surely start at right-back, offering plenty of attacking impetus as well as a reliable presence out of possession.

Jess Carter (Chelsea)

Jess Carter Getty Images

Versatile defender Jess Carter was little more than a bit-part player at last summer's Euros but looks likely to play a much more significant role at the World Cup.

The 25-year-old, who can play as both a left-back and a centre-back, has featured prominently in the build-up to the tournament.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Niamh Charles Getty Images

If Wiegman is looking for a bit of extra positivity on the flanks, it could be Niamh Charles that she turns to.

The flying full-back has been a real asset for Chelsea during their recent WSL successes but is yet to really produce that sort of form on the international stage – that could change this summer.

Alex Greenwood (Man City)

Alex Greenwood Getty Images

Man City and England stalwart Alex Greenwood is on course to be a regular part of the Lionesses' back four – whether that's at left-back or in central defence.

Confident and confident in possession, Greenwood is very much a defender in the modern mould and one of a number of leaders in the squad.

Esme Morgan (Man City)

Esme Morgan Getty Images

One of Greenwood's Man City teammates, this is likely to be the first of many England tournaments for 22-year-old Esme Morgan.

2023/24 saw her pick up where she left off before the nasty injury that ruled her out of Euro 2022 and the defender, who can play as a centre-back and on the right, could turn out to be an important player for the Lionesses this summer.

Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Lotte Wubben-Moy Getty Images

Injuries to Williamson and Beth Mead mean that Lotte Wubben-Moy is one of only two Arsenal representatives for England at the World Cup.

The central defender has been in and out of the Lionesses squad since the Euro 2022 success but has been in good form in the WSL and will be ready if called upon.

Midfielders

Laura Coombs (Man City)

Laura Coombs Getty Images

One of the most interesting selections in the squad, 32-year-old Laura Coombs went seven years without an England cap before her involvement in the Arnold Palmer Cup in February.

A gritty and hard-working central midfielder, Coombs' form for Man City this season has seen her rise up the pecking order under Wiegman.

Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa)

Jordan Nobbs Getty Images

The 2023 World Cup is set to be extra special for 30-year-old Jordan Nobbs, who missed the 2019 tournament and Euro 2022 due to injury problems.

After 12 years in North London, the box-to-box midfielder swapped Arsenal for Aston Villa ahead of 2023/24 to boost her England hopes and it worked.

Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich)

Georgia Stanway Getty Images

A key cog in England's Euro 2022 success, Georgia Stanway is expected to be a mainstay in Wiegman's midfield once again in Australia.

The hard-working and tenacious Bayern Munich midfielder takes no prisoners in the middle of the park but as we saw at last summer's tournament, is capable of scorching strike as well.

Ella Toone (Man Utd)

Ella Toone Getty Images

Man Utd star Ella Toone has transitioned from impact sub to regular starter since 'that goal' against Germany in the final at Wembley last summer.

The attacking midfielder boasts a brilliant goalscoring record for the Lionesses, finding the net 16 times in 32 appearances, and could take the tournament by storm.

Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Keira Walsh Getty Images

The most expensive player in women's football history, Keira Walsh is certain to be one of the first names on England's team sheet in Australia and New Zealand.

Walsh was central to Barcelona's Women's Champions League success in 2022/23 and is arguably the Lionesses' most important player at this tournament. She makes Wiegman's side tick.

Katie Zelem (Man Utd)

Katie Zelem Getty Images

The fact that Man Utd captain Katie Zelem is not expected to start at the World Cup speaks to the strength in depth Wiegman has in midfield.

A dead-ball specialist and goalscoring midfielder, Zelem has admitted that she previously feared she'd missed her chance on the international stage and will be desperate to make her mark at the tournament.

Forwards

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Rachel Daly Getty Images

Rachel Daly was ever-present as England's reliable left-back at last summer's Euros but is set for a very different role in Australia and New Zealand.

Daly, a striker by trade, arrives at the World Cup on the back of a brilliant first season back in England with Aston Villa where her 22 goals in 22 games won her the WSL golden boot.

Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Bethany England Getty Images

Beth England made the gutsy call of swapping Chelsea for Tottenham in January as she looked to force her way back into Wiegman's plans and did just that after bagging 12 goals in 12 games for the North Londoners.

The centre-forward looks back to her best but may have to make her impact from the bench given the strength of England's attacking options.

Lauren Hemp (Man City)

Lauren Hemp Getty Images

In the absence of Mead, Lauren Hemp looks likely to be a key threat on England's flanks at the World Cup.

The dynamic winger is just 22 but already has 38 international caps to her name and is a player that Wiegman clearly trusts.

Lauren James (Chelsea)

Lauren James Getty Images

Lauren James looks set to be central to Wiegman's plans after playing a starring role in the Arnold Palmer Cup triumph.

The 21-year-old winger has been unlocking defences and making full-backs look silly all season with Chelsea so expect more of the same for the Lionesses.

Chloe Kelly (Man City)

Chloe Kelly Getty Images

Chloe Kelly wrote her name into the history books when she poked in England's extra-time winner against Germany at Wembley last summer before unveiling an unforgettable celebration.

On the back of a brilliant season in the WSL, she'll arrive in Australia and New Zealand full of confidence and keen to showcase her talents to the world.

Katie Robinson (Brighton)

Katie Robinson Getty Images

One of the newer faces in the Lionesses squad, 20-year-old Katie Robinson is England's youngest player at the World Cup but has won Wiegman's trust since her debut in November.

The rapid and agile winger could prove a nightmare for defenders with tired legs if she's introduced off the bench late on in games.

Alessio Russo (Arsenal)

Alessia Russo Getty Images

The 24-year-old has just signed for Arsenal after her Manchester United contract expired at the end of June and will be keen to cap off a big summer with a big display Down Under.

Russo was used as a super sub at Euro 2022 with six appearances, all from the bench. She netted three goals on the road to the trophy.

