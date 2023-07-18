Sarina Wiegman's side have got a taste for winning after ending the long wait for major silverware, and will be desperate to get their hands on the World Cup - but they are not short of competition.

The USA are going in search of a third consecutive victory, while Spain, Euro 2022 finalists Germany, and France are also expected to mount a serious challenge over the next month or so.

There will not be a shortage of drama and entertainment, and the good news for fans in the UK is that both the BBC and ITV are fully committed in their coverage of the tournament.

Both have named star-studded rosters – from their lead presenters to their commentators – that will be charged with guiding us through 31 days of footballing excellence.

Household name Gabby Logan fronts the BBC cast, while Laura Woods, one of the new stars of British broadcasting, leads ITV's coverage.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about the Women's World Cup 2023 presenters, pundits, and commentators.

Who is presenting World Cup coverage on TV?

BBC World Cup presenters

Gabby Logan

One of the faces of BBC sports coverage for the best part of two decades, former athlete Gabby Logan returns as the lead anchor after taking up the same role at Euro 2022. From the Olympics to the London Marathon, the Six Nations, and multiple major tournaments, Logan has seen it all.

Reshmin Chowdhury

Reshmin Chowdhury has more than a decade of experience as a BBC presenter, including Euro 2022, The Women's Football Show, and live WSL matches. She also leads talkSPORT's Premier League coverage and has presented the UEFA Champions League on BT Sport.

Alex Scott

140-cap England international and Arsenal legend Alex Scott has become a seasoned presenter and pundit since hanging up her boots in 2018. Scott replaced Dan Walker on Football Focus in 2021 and led the BBC's coverage of the 2020 Olympics alongside Clare Balding.

ITV World Cup presenters

Laura Woods

Laura Woods has risen to prominence in broadcasting and presenting roles across a range of sports with ITV, Sky Sports, and talkSPORT. Woods is thought to be in line to become the new lead presenter on TNT Sports, the replacement for BT Sport.

Seema Jaswal

An ITV regular that presented coverage of the 2018 and 2022 Men's World Cup, Seema Jaswal is also the host of the Premier League's worldwide broadcast and has presented BT Sport's coverage of the UEFA Champions League.

Michelle Owen

Michelle Owen is the lead presenter of Sky Sports' EFL coverage, and is back working with ITV after being part of their team for the 2020 Men's Euros and 2022 Men's World Cup. Owen served as a reporter at the 2020 and 2022 tournaments but will take on presenting duties this summer.

BBC World Cup pundits

Steph Houghton – Ex-England captain and current Man City skipper, who signed a new one-year deal last month.

– Ex-England captain and current Man City skipper, who signed a new one-year deal last month. Ellen White – England's all-time leading goalscorer and part of the Lionesses squad that won the 2022 Euros. Retired last summer.

– England's all-time leading goalscorer and part of the Lionesses squad that won the 2022 Euros. Retired last summer. Fara Williams – England's most capped player and WSL Hall of Famer. Now a regular BBC pundit.

– England's most capped player and WSL Hall of Famer. Now a regular BBC pundit. Rachel Brown-Finnis – Former England goalkeeper and now a regular BBC and BT Sport pundit as well as a co-commentator.

– Former England goalkeeper and now a regular BBC and BT Sport pundit as well as a co-commentator. Anita Asante – Ex-England defender and current Bristol City coach. Now a BBC and Sky Sports pundit.

– Ex-England defender and current Bristol City coach. Now a BBC and Sky Sports pundit. Karen Bardsley – Former England goalkeeper that has experience as a pundit for BBC and Sky Sports.

– Former England goalkeeper that has experience as a pundit for BBC and Sky Sports. Laura Georges – France legend that represented her country at seven major tournaments. Now Secretary General of the France Football Federation.

– France legend that represented her country at seven major tournaments. Now Secretary General of the France Football Federation. Jonas Eidevall – Current Arsenal head coach and a BBC regular. Won the 2022/23 League Cup with his side.

– Current Arsenal head coach and a BBC regular. Won the 2022/23 League Cup with his side. Scott Booth – Current head coach of Women's Championship side Lewes. Won six consecutive league titles with Glasgow City.

ITV World Cup pundits

Eni Aluko – The 102-cap ex-England international has been a regular pundit for the likes of ITV, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, and Fox Sports since retiring in 2019.

The 102-cap ex-England international has been a regular pundit for the likes of ITV, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, and Fox Sports since retiring in 2019. Karen Carney – Former England midfielder and established sports broadcaster and journalist with experience with BBC, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, and The Guardian.

Former England midfielder and established sports broadcaster and journalist with experience with BBC, Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, and The Guardian. Jill Scott – Much-loved Lionesses legend that was part of the Euro 2022-winning squad and was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year. Now an ITV and Channel 4 pundit.

Much-loved Lionesses legend that was part of the Euro 2022-winning squad and was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year. Now an ITV and Channel 4 pundit. Emma Hayes – Hugely successful head coach of WSL champions Chelsea. Revered for her tactical analysis in past punditry and co-comms roles with ITV.

Hugely successful head coach of WSL champions Chelsea. Revered for her tactical analysis in past punditry and co-comms roles with ITV. Fran Kirby – Current Chelsea and England midfielder that was part of the 2022 Euro-winning squad but missed out on the World Cup due to injury.

Current Chelsea and England midfielder that was part of the 2022 Euro-winning squad but missed out on the World Cup due to injury. Lucy Ward – Former WSL player that is known for her co-comms roles with Amazon Prime, BT Sport, BBC, talkSPORT, Channel 4, and Sky Sports.

Former WSL player that is known for her co-comms roles with Amazon Prime, BT Sport, BBC, talkSPORT, Channel 4, and Sky Sports. Siobhan Chamberlain – Ex-England goalkeeper with plenty of experience as a broadcaster and pundit since her retirement in 2020.

Ex-England goalkeeper with plenty of experience as a broadcaster and pundit since her retirement in 2020. Emma Byrne – Former goalkeeper with a record 134 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Former goalkeeper with a record 134 appearances for the Republic of Ireland. Vicky Losada – AS Roma midfielder that has represented Spain at multiple World Cups.

AS Roma midfielder that has represented Spain at multiple World Cups. Jen Beattie – Arsenal defender and 143-cap international that retired from Scotland duty last summer.

Robyn Cowen

Jonathan Pearce

Vicki Sparks

Conor McNamara

Steven Wyeth

Seb Hutchinson

Sam Matterface

Pien Meulensteen

Tom Gayle

