Australia and New Zealand are on hosting duties as the tournament heads Down Under for the first time in history, with the two nations in action on the first day of competition.

There are a total of 64 Women's World Cup fixtures to enjoy during the month-long football fiesta as 32 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize.

All eyes will be on the USA, as the Stars and Stripes are bidding to become the first country in history to win the Women's World Cup on three successive occasions. Vlatko Andonovski's side head into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak following a run of defeats last autumn.

England are missing a number of key players through injury, including Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, although the Lionesses are among the favourites after lifting the European Championship last summer.

Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the final on Sunday 20th August, with only half of the teams in contention to reach the showpiece once the tournament progresses to the knockout rounds.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Women's World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.

All UK times.

Group Stage

Thursday 20th July

New Zealand v Norway (8am) BBC

Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am) ITV

Friday 21st July

Nigeria v Canada (3am) BBC

Philippines v Switzerland (6am) ITV

Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am) BBC

Saturday 22nd July

USA v Vietnam (2am) BBC

Zambia v Japan (8am) BBC

England v Haiti (10:30am) ITV

Denmark v China (1pm) BBC

Sunday 23rd July

Sweden v South Africa (6am) BBC

Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am) BBC

France v Jamaica (11am) ITV

Monday 24th July

Italy v Argentina (7am) ITV

Germany v Morocco (9:30am) ITV

Brazil v Panama (12pm) ITV

Tuesday 25th July

Colombia v South Korea (3am) BBC

New Zealand v Philippines (6:30am) ITV

Switzerland v Norway (9am) ITV

Wednesday 26th July

Japan v Costa Rica (6am) ITV

Spain v Zambia (8:30am) BBC

Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm) ITV

Thursday 27th July

USA v Netherlands (2am) BBC

Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am) ITV

Australia v Nigeria (11am) BBC

Friday 28th July

Argentina v South Africa (1am) ITV

England v Denmark (9:30am) BBC

China v Haiti (12pm) ITV

Saturday 29th July

Sweden v Italy (8:30am) BBC

France v Brazil (11am) BBC

Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm) ITV

Sunday 30th July

South Korea v Morocco (5:30am) BBC

Norway v Philippines (8am) BBC

Switzerland v New Zealand (8am) BBC

Germany v Colombia (10:30am) ITV

Monday 31st July

Costa Rica v Zambia (8am) ITV

Japan v Spain (8am) ITV

Canada v Australia (11am) BBC

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am) BBC

Tuesday 1st August

Portugal v USA (8am) ITV

Vietnam v Netherlands (8am) ITV

China v England (12pm) ITV

Haiti v Denmark (12pm) ITV

Wednesday 2nd August

Argentina v Sweden (8am) BBC

South Africa v Italy (8am) BBC

Jamaica v Brazil (11am) ITV

Panama v France (11am) ITV

Thursday 3rd August

Morocco v Colombia (11am) BBC

South Korea v Germany (11am) BBC

Round of 16

Saturday 5th August

Ro16 1 – Winner of Group A v Runner-up Group C (6am)

Ro16 2 – Winner of Group C v Runner-up Group A (9am)

Sunday 6th August

Ro16 3 – Winner of Group E v Runner-up Group G (3am)

Ro16 4 – Winner of Group G v Runner-up Group E (10am)

Monday 7th August

Ro16 5 – Winner of Group D v Runner-up Group B (8:30am)

Ro16 6 – Winner of Group B v Runner-up Group D (11:30am)

Tuesday 8th August

Ro16 7 – Winner of Group H v Runner-up Group F (9am)

Ro16 8 – Winner of Group F v Runner-up Group H (12pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday 11th August

QF1 – Winner of Ro16 1 v Winner of Ro16 3 (2am)

QF2 – Winner of Ro16 2 v Winner of Ro16 4 (8:30am)

Saturday 12th August

QF3 – Winner of Ro16 6 v Winner of Ro16 8 (8am)

QF4 – Winner of Ro16 5 v Winner of Ro16 7 (11:30am)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 15th August

SF1 – Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (9am)

Wednesday 16th August

SF2 – Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (11am)

Third-place playoff

Saturday 19th August

Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (9am)

Final

Sunday 20th August

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (11am)

