Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and results
The full list of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures, including dates, times and knockout round information.
There are a total of 64 Women's World Cup fixtures to enjoy during the month-long football fiesta as 32 teams battle it out for the ultimate prize.
Australia and New Zealand are on hosting duties as the tournament heads Down Under for the first time in history, with the two nations in action on the first day of competition.
All eyes will be on the USA, as the Stars and Stripes are bidding to become the first country in history to win the Women's World Cup on three successive occasions. Vlatko Andonovski's side head into the tournament on an eight-game winning streak following a run of defeats last autumn.
England are missing a number of key players through injury, including Beth Mead and Leah Williamson, although the Lionesses are among the favourites after lifting the European Championship last summer.
Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the final on Sunday 20th August, with only half of the teams in contention to reach the showpiece once the tournament progresses to the knockout rounds.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full Women's World Cup 2023 fixture list, including dates and UK kick-off times.
Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures, dates and kick-off times
All UK times.
Group Stage
Thursday 20th July
New Zealand v Norway (8am) BBC
Australia v Republic of Ireland (11am) ITV
Friday 21st July
Nigeria v Canada (3am) BBC
Philippines v Switzerland (6am) ITV
Spain v Costa Rica (8:30am) BBC
Saturday 22nd July
USA v Vietnam (2am) BBC
Zambia v Japan (8am) BBC
England v Haiti (10:30am) ITV
Denmark v China (1pm) BBC
Sunday 23rd July
Sweden v South Africa (6am) BBC
Netherlands v Portugal (8:30am) BBC
France v Jamaica (11am) ITV
Monday 24th July
Italy v Argentina (7am) ITV
Germany v Morocco (9:30am) ITV
Brazil v Panama (12pm) ITV
Tuesday 25th July
Colombia v South Korea (3am) BBC
New Zealand v Philippines (6:30am) ITV
Switzerland v Norway (9am) ITV
Wednesday 26th July
Japan v Costa Rica (6am) ITV
Spain v Zambia (8:30am) BBC
Canada v Republic of Ireland (1pm) ITV
Thursday 27th July
USA v Netherlands (2am) BBC
Portugal v Vietnam (8:30am) ITV
Australia v Nigeria (11am) BBC
Friday 28th July
Argentina v South Africa (1am) ITV
England v Denmark (9:30am) BBC
China v Haiti (12pm) ITV
Saturday 29th July
Sweden v Italy (8:30am) BBC
France v Brazil (11am) BBC
Panama v Jamaica (1:30pm) ITV
Sunday 30th July
South Korea v Morocco (5:30am) BBC
Norway v Philippines (8am) BBC
Switzerland v New Zealand (8am) BBC
Germany v Colombia (10:30am) ITV
Monday 31st July
Costa Rica v Zambia (8am) ITV
Japan v Spain (8am) ITV
Canada v Australia (11am) BBC
Republic of Ireland v Nigeria (11am) BBC
Tuesday 1st August
Portugal v USA (8am) ITV
Vietnam v Netherlands (8am) ITV
China v England (12pm) ITV
Haiti v Denmark (12pm) ITV
Wednesday 2nd August
Argentina v Sweden (8am) BBC
South Africa v Italy (8am) BBC
Jamaica v Brazil (11am) ITV
Panama v France (11am) ITV
Thursday 3rd August
Morocco v Colombia (11am) BBC
South Korea v Germany (11am) BBC
Round of 16
Saturday 5th August
Ro16 1 – Winner of Group A v Runner-up Group C (6am)
Ro16 2 – Winner of Group C v Runner-up Group A (9am)
Sunday 6th August
Ro16 3 – Winner of Group E v Runner-up Group G (3am)
Ro16 4 – Winner of Group G v Runner-up Group E (10am)
Monday 7th August
Ro16 5 – Winner of Group D v Runner-up Group B (8:30am)
Ro16 6 – Winner of Group B v Runner-up Group D (11:30am)
Tuesday 8th August
Ro16 7 – Winner of Group H v Runner-up Group F (9am)
Ro16 8 – Winner of Group F v Runner-up Group H (12pm)
Quarter-finals
Friday 11th August
QF1 – Winner of Ro16 1 v Winner of Ro16 3 (2am)
QF2 – Winner of Ro16 2 v Winner of Ro16 4 (8:30am)
Saturday 12th August
QF3 – Winner of Ro16 6 v Winner of Ro16 8 (8am)
QF4 – Winner of Ro16 5 v Winner of Ro16 7 (11:30am)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 15th August
SF1 – Winner of QF1 v Winner of QF2 (9am)
Wednesday 16th August
SF2 – Winner of QF3 v Winner of QF4 (11am)
Third-place playoff
Saturday 19th August
Loser of SF1 v Loser of SF2 (9am)
Final
Sunday 20th August
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2 (11am)
