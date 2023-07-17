Carney was herself inspired by a former megastar in her own journey, and backs the current crop of England players to achieve the ultimate dream: to win the World Cup.

She said: "I saw [Brazil legend] Marta play in a World Cup before I was ever picked to play for the senior team and got inspired by her, really. I remember she wore some white boots and I thought, 'Wow, I want to be her.'

"And then I had the opportunity to do it. It was my dream as a little girl to play at a World Cup and I got to do it. That feeling will never ever go away, that feeling of representing your country at such a major tournament, it's the World Cup! It is one of the biggest honours you'll ever, ever have.

"I'm extremely proud to have gone to four World Cups but I never won it, so what I hope for this Lionesses group is that they win it. They won the European Championships, now I hope that this amazing group of women win the World Cup.

"I'm fully behind them and I know it's going to be very, very difficult, I really know that, but the fan in me is absolutely behind them and wants them to do so."

RadioTimes.com brings you a handful of players to watch throughout the tournament, selected by former England star Carney.

Women's World Cup 2023 players to watch

KC: I'm interested to see what Melchie Dumornay of Haiti does, I really am. There's a lot of talk and noise about her as being one of the best prospects in women's football in terms of how young she is. I'm interested to see see her.

In terms of midfielders, the Spanish team, I'm really excited see Alexia Putellas back, actually. She's a player people may be familiar with, but Alexia's had 10 months out with her ACL injury. She won't be going into this tournament match fit, but of course we missed seeing her at the Euros. I'm just really excited to see a double Ballon d'Or winner back where she belongs on such a massive stage.

Alex Morgan. I know I'm picking out big names, but I love what Alex Morgan has done both on and off the pitch. And Megan Rapinoe. I played with Pino when I was 21, when she had just come out of college, we played for Chicago, and I'm really excited to see her journey - I know she's just announced her retirement after the tournament.

I'm really proud of what she's achieved and accomplished both on and off the football pitch. I hope she has the opportunity to showcase her talent for the US national team.

In terms of England, Keira Walsh has rightly got the plaudits, finally, for being incredible. Georgia Stanway moved to Germany, she's been brilliant over there and really matured into her role. Mary Earps, a phenomenal journey and she's had a brilliant season for Manchester United.

