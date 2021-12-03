What channel is West Ham v Chelsea Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea can extend their lead atop the table when they kick off the Premier League TV schedule this weekend with a trip to face West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Blues are currently one point ahead of in-form Manchester City but will hope to keep the pressure on this weekend with another victory.

Thomas Tuchel will be pleased to boast Romelu Lukaku back among his ranks but continues to battle defensive issues with Ben Chilwell out and Reece James a doubt.

West Ham are slipping away from the elite pack and are being gained on by those below them in the Premier League table going into this weekend.

The Hammers defeated Liverpool, went away for the international break, then came back and haven’t won in three games since. They were close to victory against Brighton but for a superb Neal Maupay overhead kick equaliser at the death.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 4th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, plus Everton v Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Chelsea team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

West Ham v Chelsea odds

Our prediction: West Ham v Chelsea

Chelsea are on a 12-game unbeaten streak but their most recent Premier League outings haven’t been the most convincing they’ve looked this season.

They have Edouard Mendy to thank profusely on several occasions this season for keeping them in games, and Watford provided another example of this.

West Ham have lost their spark since the international break and desperately need Michail Antonio to find form before they fade further.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-2 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

