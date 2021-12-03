What channel is Watford v Man City Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City could rise to the top of the table when they take on Watford as part of the Premier League TV schedule this weekend.

Should Chelsea fail to defeat West Ham in the early Saturday lunchtime kick-off, City would rise to the summit, regardless of any other results on the day.

Pep Guardiola’s men appear to be growing into 2021/22, not that they’ve been poor before now, but they just seem to have kicked up a gear with Bernardo Silva running the show on a routine basis and the team generally able to grind out wins from awkward encounters.

Watford remain an entertaining watch for the neutrals with Josh King and Emmanuel Dennis increasingly proficient in front of goal.

However, their contributions have mostly been overshadowed by a leaky defence that has shipped 10 goals in their last three outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Man City on TV and online.

When is Watford v Man City?

Watford v Man City will take place on Saturday 4th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Watford v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, plus Everton v Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

What TV channel is Watford v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Watford v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Watford v Man City team news

Watford predicted XI: Bachmann; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Rose; Kucka; Dennis, Sissoko, Cleverley, Pedro; King

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, Foden; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Our prediction: Watford v Man City

City haven’t been blowing teams away, but they have been producing the performances that eventual champions need to put in. They simply find a way through by any means necessary.

There’s still more to come from City this term, especially if they can wrangle a striker in January and bring Kevin De Bruyne up to speed.

Watford are prone to finding a way through regardless of their opponents, but City have the quality to secure three points. Again.

