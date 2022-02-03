Antonio Conte's side turned around a one-goal deficit to beat Morecambe 3-1 in the third round but have endured mixed fortunes since, with Chelsea knocking them out of the Carabao Cup and then beating them 2-0 in the league.

The pressure will be on Tottenham when they host Brighton in north London on Saturday night, in one of few all Premier League ties in the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

A miraculous injury-time comeback against Leicester City showed what this Spurs side are capable of and leaves them in a strong position in the top four race but Conte's appointment was made with trophies in mind and the FA Cup is now their only chance to win silverware this season.

Brighton continue to punch above their weight under Graham Potter and are unbeaten since late December, including a 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion in the last round of the competition.

Had they turned some of their 12 draws into wins this term, they could well be higher than an already impressive ninth place in the table.

The Seagulls have gone toe-to-toe with plenty of the Premier League's top sides this term and we can expect them to do the same on Saturday evening.

When is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will take place on Saturday 5th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 8:00pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fourth round ties taking place this weekend, including Man United v Middlesbrough live on Friday night.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Brighton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 4 from 7:15pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Brighton online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Brighton team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Davies; Royal, Skipp, Højbjerg, Sessegnon; Bergwijn, Kane, Moura

Brighton predicted XI: Sánchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella; Bissouma; Lamptey, Groß, Moder, Trossard; Maupay

Tottenham v Brighton odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (8/13) Draw (16/5) Brighton (9/2)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Brighton

The winter break looked to have come at the perfect time for Tottenham, who have made an inconsistent start to 2022 and will now be boosted by the return of a number of key players.

However, with a Premier League tie against Southampton next Wednesday and the race for the top four raging on Conte may not want to risk Heung-min Son, handing an advantage to the visiting side.

Brighton have threatened to claim a big-name scalp all season without yet doing so but we can expect to see them field strong XI and this may well be their time.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Brighton (14/1 at bet365)

