What channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

A new era begins at Manchester United as Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first game with the club, though it won’t be shown live on the Premier League TV schedule.

The former RB Leipzig chief has been a fount of knowledge for many top-tier Premier League managers including Thomas Tuchel, and now it’s his turn to put his ideas into practice in the Premier League.

United defeated Arsenal 3-2 in a big victory for the Red Devils that builds on a solid draw with league leaders Chelsea last weekend.

First up for Rangnick, the visit of Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, who have shown signs of great promise and frustration already in 2021/22.

Palace defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium at the end of October before toppling Wolves a week later but since then they have drawn with Burnley and lost to Aston Villa and Leeds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Crystal Palace?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will take place on Sunday 5th December 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Crystal Palace will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, plus Everton v Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Man Utd v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Man Utd v Crystal Palace team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Martial; Ronaldo

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Tomkins, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Man Utd v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Like Antonio Conte at Tottenham, don’t expect Rangnick to suddenly have United playing like treble winners from the word go.

However, one major positive is that he is inheriting a situation that could certainly be worse. Michael Carrick produced an excellent spell as caretaker boss as he oversaw big results against big teams that kept United in touching distance of the top four.

Palace boast plenty of weapons who can dish out damage but are prone to individual errors and late collapses that they simply need to iron out immediately.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-1 Crystal Palace (8/1 at bet365)

