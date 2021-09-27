What channel is Juventus v Chelsea Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea continue the defence of their title against Juventus when Champions League fixtures on TV return this week.

The Blues conquered Europe last season and have started the 2021/22 season in form that would suggest they’re going to be in contention once again.

Thomas Tuchel’s men sit second in Group H following a 1-0 victory over Zenit in a tricky encounter earlier in the season. Juventus topped the fledgling group after a 3-0 win over Malmo.

Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the season in all competitions against Manchester City at the weekend as their rock-solid defence came under pressure.

Tuchel won’t be too concerned with the defeat at the hands of an elite team, but will know that another setback would increase scrutiny of his squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Juventus v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Juventus v Chelsea?

Juventus v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 29th September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Juventus v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Villarreal.

What TV channel is Juventus v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month, which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Juventus v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Juventus v Chelsea team news

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Rabiot; Chiesa, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Kean.

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz.

Juventus v Chelsea odds

Juventus (16/5) Draw (5/2) Chelsea (9/10).

Our prediction: Juventus v Chelsea

Chelsea are a superb team in knockout football, as proven by their triumph last season. In any given match, they have a knack of striking the right formula to win.

Defeats, such as the one at the weekend, are still going to happen, but Chelsea remain an impressive unit at both ends of the field.

Romelu Lukaku could benefit from sharing the goalscoring load among his supporting cast of attackers – Chelsea need them to step up and deliver more frequently – but the Blues should have enough to dispatch Juventus here.

Our prediction: Juventus 0-1 Chelsea (11/2 at bet365).

