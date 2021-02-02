What live football is on TV tonight?

Another midweek round of Premier League fixtures is upon us with all 20 teams featuring across three jam-packed days of action.

Advertisement

Man Utd and Arsenal are both in action tonight, with the Red Devils hoping to bounce back from a subdued couple of performances, and the Gunners aiming to build on a decent run of form.

Newcastle host Crystal Palace after both sides picked up encouraging results at the weekend, while Sheffield United and West Brom clash in a crucial relegation showdown.

Listen to our Football Times podcast

Elsewhere, there is Championship football live on Sky Sports and we have all the details below.

Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.

Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Tuesday 2nd February

Selected key matches on TV.

Premier League

Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport 2

Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport 1

Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport 2

Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport 1

Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Wednesday 3rd February

Premier League

Burnley v Man City (6pm) BT Sport

Fulham v Leicester (6pm) BT Sport

Leeds v Everton (7:30pm) BT Sport

Aston Villa v West Ham (8:15pm) BT Sport

Liverpool v Brighton (8:15pm) BT Sport

Championship

Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Thursday 4th February

Premier League

Tottenham v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport

Friday 5th February

Championship

Swansea v Norwich (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

League One

Gillingham v Lincoln (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Saturday 6th February

Premier League

Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport

Burnley v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Fulham v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Championship

Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV

Sunday 7th February

Premier League

Tottenham v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport

Wolves v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Scottish Premiership

Hamilton v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday 8th February

Premier League

Leeds v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.