What live football is on TV tonight?
Your guide to the best live football matches on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV and beyond.
Another midweek round of Premier League fixtures is upon us with all 20 teams featuring across three jam-packed days of action.
Man Utd and Arsenal are both in action tonight, with the Red Devils hoping to bounce back from a subdued couple of performances, and the Gunners aiming to build on a decent run of form.
Newcastle host Crystal Palace after both sides picked up encouraging results at the weekend, while Sheffield United and West Brom clash in a crucial relegation showdown.
- Listen to our Football Times podcast here
Elsewhere, there is Championship football live on Sky Sports and we have all the details below.
Games across all competitions will continue to be shown across Sky Sports and BT Sport platforms, while Amazon Prime Video boasts occasional games throughout the season.
Check out your guide to the best football matches on TV today and for the rest of the week.
Tuesday 2nd February
Selected key matches on TV.
Premier League
Sheffield United v West Brom (6pm) BT Sport 2
Wolves v Arsenal (6pm) BT Sport 1
Newcastle v Crystal Palace (8:15pm) BT Sport 2
Man Utd v Southampton (8:15pm) BT Sport 1
Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock v Celtic (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Wednesday 3rd February
Premier League
Burnley v Man City (6pm) BT Sport
Fulham v Leicester (6pm) BT Sport
Leeds v Everton (7:30pm) BT Sport
Aston Villa v West Ham (8:15pm) BT Sport
Liverpool v Brighton (8:15pm) BT Sport
Championship
Brentford v Bristol City (7:45pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Thursday 4th February
Premier League
Tottenham v Chelsea (8pm) BT Sport
Friday 5th February
Championship
Swansea v Norwich (8:15pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
League One
Gillingham v Lincoln (6pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Saturday 6th February
Premier League
Aston Villa v Arsenal (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Brighton (3pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport
Fulham v West Ham (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Man Utd v Everton (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Championship
Coventry v Watford (12:30pm) Sky Sports Football / NOW TV
Sunday 7th February
Premier League
Tottenham v West Brom (12pm) BT Sport
Wolves v Leicester (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Sheffield United v Chelsea (7:15pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Scottish Premiership
Hamilton v Rangers (12pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event / NOW TV
Monday 8th February
Premier League
Leeds v Crystal Palace (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV
Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.