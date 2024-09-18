Sonia Bompastor has been tasked with leading the side forward after being coaxed away from French giants Lyon, where she won 100 of her 118 matches in charge.

Manchester City, who missed out on the title by virtue of goal difference, will be determined to push for silverware in 2024/25, while Arsenal are also expected to be in the hunt.

Crystal Palace have been promoted to the top flight at the expense of Bristol City, who suffered a dismal campaign ending in relegation last time out.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Women's Super League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Women's Super League TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All matches on YouTube, unless specified otherwise.

Friday 20th September

Chelsea v Aston Villa (7pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Saturday 21st September

Man Utd v West Ham (12pm)

Brighton v Everton (12:30pm)

Sunday 22nd September

Arsenal v Man City (12:30pm) Sky Sports

Liverpool v Leicester (2pm)

Tottenham v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Friday 27th September

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (7:30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 29th September

Man City v Brighton (12:30pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Everton v Man Utd (2pm)

Leicester v Arsenal (3pm)

West Ham v Liverpool (3pm)

Aston Villa v Tottenham (4:30pm)

Saturday 5th October

Brighton v Aston Villa (12:30pm)

Sunday 6th October

Chelsea v Man Utd (12pm) Sky Sports

Man City v West Ham (1pm)

Arsenal v Everton (2pm)

Tottenham v Liverpool (2:15pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Saturday 12th October

Arsenal v Chelsea (1:45pm) BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Sunday 13th October

Man Utd v Tottenham (12:30pm) Sky Sports

Aston Villa v Leicester (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Brighton (2pm)

Everton v West Ham (2pm)

Liverpool v Man City (3pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19th October

Brighton v Man Utd (12:30pm)

Sunday 20th October

Man City v Aston Villa (12:15pm) BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Leicester v Everton (3pm)

West Ham v Arsenal (3pm)

Chelsea v Tottenham (6:45pm) Sky Sports

TV details yet to be confirmed after this date.

Sunday 3rd November

Man Utd v Arsenal (12pm)

Aston Villa v Liverpool (2pm)

Brighton v Leicester (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Man City (2pm)

Everton v Chelsea (2pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (2pm)

Friday 8th November

Man City v Tottenham (7:30pm)

Sunday 10th November

Man Utd v Aston Villa (12pm)

Arsenal v Brighton (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Everton (2pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (2pm)

West Ham v Leicester (3pm)

Saturday 16th November

Brighton v West Ham (12:30pm)

Everton v Liverpool (2pm)

Sunday 17th November

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Chelsea v Man City (2pm)

Tottenham v Arsenal (2pm)

Leicester v Man Utd (3pm)

Sunday 8th December

Man Utd v Liverpool (12pm)

Man City v Leicester (1pm)

Arsenal v Aston Villa (2pm)

Chelsea v Brighton (2pm)

Tottenham v Everton (2pm)

West Ham v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Sunday 15th December

Aston Villa v West Ham (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (2pm)

Everton v Man City (2pm)

Liverpool v Arsenal (2pm)

Brighton v Tottenham (3pm)

Leicester v Chelsea (3pm)

Sunday 19th January

Man City v Man Utd (1pm)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (2pm)

Liverpool v Brighton (2pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (2pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (3pm)

Sunday 26th January

Man Utd v Brighton (12pm)

Aston Villa v Man City (2pm)

Chelsea v Arsenal (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (2pm)

Leicester v Liverpool (3pm)

West Ham v Everton (3pm)

Sunday 2nd February

Man City v Arsenal (1pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (2pm)

Brighton v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Everton v Leicester (2pm)

Liverpool v West Ham (2pm)

Tottenham v Man Utd (2pm)

Sunday 16th February

Man Utd v Crystal Palace (12pm)

Man City v Liverpool (1pm)

Arsenal v Tottenham (2pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2pm)

Leicester v Aston Villa (3pm)

West Ham v Brighton (3pm)

Sunday 2nd March

Man Utd v Leicester (12pm)

Arsenal v West Ham (2pm)

Aston Villa v Everton (2pm)

Brighton v Chelsea (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Liverpool (2pm)

Tottenham v Man City (2pm)

Sunday 16th March

Chelsea v Leicester (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (2pm)

Everton v Arsenal (2pm)

Liverpool v Man Utd (2pm)

Tottenham v Brighton (3pm)

West Ham v Man City (3pm)

Saturday 22nd March

Everton v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Sunday 23rd March

Man City v Chelsea (1pm)

Arsenal v Liverpool (2pm)

Aston Villa v Man Utd (2pm)

Leicester v Brighton (3pm)

West Ham v Tottenham (3pm)

Sunday 30th March

Man Utd v Everton (12pm)

Brighton v Man City (2pm)

Chelsea v West Ham (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (2pm)

Liverpool v Aston Villa (2pm)

Leicester v Tottenham (3pm)

Sunday 20th April

Man City v Everton (1pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (2pm)

Brighton v Liverpool (2pm)

Chelsea v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Tottenham v Aston Villa (2pm)

West Ham v Man Utd (3pm)

Sunday 27th April

Man Utd v Chelsea (12pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (2pm)

Crystal Palace v West Ham (2pm)

Everton v Brighton (2pm)

Liverpool v Tottenham (2pm)

Leicester v Man City (3pm)

Sunday 4th May

Man Utd v Man City (12pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (2pm)

Crystal Palace v Leicester (2pm)

Liverpool v Everton (2pm)

Tottenham v Chelsea (2pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3pm)

Sunday 11th May

Arsenal v Man Utd (2pm)

Aston Villa v Brighton (2pm)

Chelsea v Liverpool (2pm)

Everton v Tottenham (2pm)

Leicester v West Ham (2pm)

Man City v Crystal Palace (2pm)

Women's Super League TV rights 2024/25

Sky Sports and BBC share the live broadcasting rights for the Women's Super League in 2024/25, with games also set to be shown on YouTube.

Sky Sports will show up to 44 live matches in 2024/25. The service can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

BBC boast the rights to show 22 live matches across their platforms this season.

All other games not shown on Sky Sports or BBC will be aired live and free on YouTube.

