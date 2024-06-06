However, beyond them, there are still bargains to be had, value to be found and goals to be exploited.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football forwards to sign.

Bargain forwards

Jérémy Doku (Belgium) €7m

Doku isn't the cheapest striker around, but the winger being included in the forward category is something we want to make the most of. If he were a midfielder in the game, his €7m price tag would be a steal for a nailed-on starter in an attacking powerhouse team. Doku claimed four assists in six qualifying matches, with more up his sleeve.

Benjamin Šeško (Slovenia) €7m

Šeško arrives at Euro 2024 in electrifying form, with seven goals in his last seven games for RB Leipzig - despite being subbed off in seven of those games with a decent chunk of the matches left to play. The Slovenian star will give England plenty to think about during their clash, and he could prove to be the new Patrik Schick, who scored five times for the unfancied Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

Mid-range forwards

Kai Havertz (Germany) €7.5m

Havertz has enjoyed a red-hot resurgence for Arsenal in 2024, finishing the season with 20 Premier League goal contributions in 2023/24. He is likely to feature as a false nine on home soil as part of an exciting Germany team full of flair and – importantly – goals.

Olivier Giroud (France) €8m

You simply cannot rule him out. At this price point, Giroud could be one of the best signings you could make in the game. The veteran striker has been consistently underappreciated throughout his career, and has the potential to provide one final haul in 2024 prior to his retirement from the national team.

Premium forwards

Kylian Mbappé (France) €11m

The probable Player of the Tournament should be in your team before you even read this article. No player in world football has lit up the international scene quite like Mbappé in the last six years. He has found the net on 46 occasions in just 77 games for France by the age of 25.

His World Cup final hat-trick heroics in 2022 weren't enough to topple Lionel Messi's Argentina, but proved he can – and will – score in the biggest games.

Harry Kane (England) €11m

Kane has enjoyed a sensational season in Germany and will hope to carry that form into the tournament in his new homeland. He scored 44 goals and created 12 assists in 44 Bundesliga and Champions League games combined for Bayern Munich during his debut season there, and is just as important to England's success. Kane relishes the big tournaments and looks likely to go well once again.

