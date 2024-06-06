For that sort of money, you need a nailed-on starter, a hint of stardust, and we believe we've got just the array of talent for you below.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football midfielders to sign.

Bargain midfielders

Rodri (Spain) €6.5m

Rodri is an outside-of-the-box pick as he does not tend to replicate his Manchester City goalscoring form for Spain. Instead, he can collect one point per three ball recoveries, one point per clean sheet, and three points for winning the Player of the Match award. Add his potential for goals and assists into the mix and you have a potent recipe for points.

Scott McTominay (Scotland) €6.5m

Picking a Scottish midfielder feels bold, especially in an awkward group, but McTominay's seven-goal haul in qualifying should not be overlooked. He is the most likely goalscorer for Scotland, and could be a nice, cheap punt to include in your XI. He can also be subbed out quickly following the opening match, should you not like what you see.

Mid-range midfielders

Florian Wirtz (Germany) €7.5m

Wirtz is one of two No. 10s expected to flourish for Germany at Euro 2024. The 21-year-old is the future of German football, with 11 goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga matches during Bayer Leverkusen's extraordinary title win last term. He is yet to produce the same numbers for the national team, but it's coming. He could be a superstar of the tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia) €7m

The Napoli superstar has gone down as a midfielder in Euro 2024 Fantasy Football, which instantly makes him an attractive option. He scored 11 times and picked up six assists in Serie A last year, plus four in nine for Georgia during qualifying. Georgia boast a fairly kind group beyond Portugal, with Kvaratskhelia offered a chance of notching a couple against Turkey and Czech Republic.

Premium midfielders

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) €9m

As far as reliable Fantasy Football players go, Bruno Fernandes is just about top of the list. He scores goals, creates goals, loves goals. Bruno racked up six goals and seven assists in just 10 qualifying games as Portugal demolished everyone in their path. They also boast a relatively favourable group in the finals, and the Manchester United star will be at the centre of everything.

Jamal Musiala (Germany) €8.5m

Musiala has potential to be the face of this tournament. The slippery attacker will haunt defenders throughout the competition in a similar manner to his displays for Bayern Munich. He is every bit worth his price tag.

