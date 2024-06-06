Euro 2024 offers a range of goalkeeper options to suit all budgets. We recommend either of the two mid-price stoppers listed below, with little to justify spending more than necessary at the back.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football goalkeepers to sign.

Bargain goalkeepers

Etrit Berisha (Albania) €4m

Albania arrive on the back of a terrific qualifying campaign. They conceded just four goals in eight games to win (an admittedly fairly weak) Group E. Veteran keeper Berisha is a solid budget option despite their far tougher finals group.

Matz Sels (Belgium) €4m

With Thibaut Courtois injured and ruled out of the tournament, Sels will duel Koen Casteels for the No. 1 jersey. Sels has been starting games recently, meaning he could be a dream route into a premium defence in a weaker group.

Mid-range goalkeepers

Diogo Costa (Portugal) €5m

Portugal took the qualifying campaign by storm. Not only did they score the most goals of any team in Europe (36), they conceded the fewest with just two shipped in their 10 matches – which is two more games than most teams as well. Costa looks a terrific shout in a favourable group.

Jordan Pickford (England) €5m

In case you weren't paying attention, Pickford was among the very best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season. He will sit behind a solid, patient England team and brings a little extra sweetener for a goalkeeper, with strong penalty-saving skills and even the ability to create goals with his distribution.

Premium goalkeepers

Mike Maignan (France) €5.5m

Maignan has struggled with an injury lately but should be fit and ready for the Euros. He makes the cut in this article by virtue of being the most likely goalkeeper to go all the way to the final. Set and forget. If, unexpectedly, he doesn't recover in time, his replacement will be an equally solid shout for a lower price.

