That's not to say you should completely overlook the defence, with one particularly cheap defender among our most high-conviction picks for the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football defenders to sign.

Bargain defenders

Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany) €4m

Introducing Maximilian Mittelstädt. You'd be forgiven for not recognising the name of the Stuttgart left-back, but it won't leave your brain now. We are tipping Mittelstädt to be the No. 1 bargain buy in the whole game. He costs a rock-bottom €4.0m but is a favourite of coach Julian Nagelsmann, and is very likely to be a starter for one of the top teams in the tournament.

Wout Faes (Belgium) €4m

Similar to Mittelstädt, Faes is likely to be a cheap way into a premium defence. Belgium conceded just four goals in qualifying, and look set to line up with three at the back (plus wing-backs).

Mid-range defenders

Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain) €5m

Nobody could have predicted just how well Alejandro Grimaldo's 2023/24 season would pan out after he joined Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer in 2023. He picked up 10 goals and 14 assists in 33 games, making him an eye-catching prospect here.

Federico Dimarco (Italy) €5m

Group B may look spicy with Spain, Italy, Croatia and Albania in action, but the reigning champions are typically renowned for their defensive capabilities, and Dimarco is a nice way in. The Inter full-back recorded five goals and six assists in 30 Serie A games last season.

Premium defenders

João Cancelo (Portugal) €6m

Portugal scored 36 goals and conceded just twice in 10 matches during a bumper qualifying campaign. João Cancelo is a Swiss army knife in their side, capable of playing right-back or left-back, while tending to drift inside and seek to pull strings in midfield. He is a creative force and worthy of his price tag.

Theo Hernández (France) €5.5m

France are likely to go long at Euro 2024, and Hernández may be their most assured starter. Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Ibrahima Konaté and Dayot Upamecano will duel for two places at centre-back, while Hernández is a lock on the flank.

