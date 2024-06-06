You have €100m to spend with Europe's best and brightest at your disposal.

There are bargain stars, mid-price stalwarts and premium-cost superstars waiting to power your team to glory, but who will you select ahead of the tournament?

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football players to sign.

Bargain players

DEF: Maximilian Mittelstädt (Germany) €4m

Introducing Maximilian Mittelstädt. You'd be forgiven for not recognising the name of the Stuttgart left-back, but it won't leave your brain now. We are tipping Mittelstädt to be the No. 1 bargain buy in the whole game. He costs a rock-bottom €4.0m but is a favourite of coach Julian Nagelsmann and is very likely to be a starter for one of the top teams in the tournament.

FWD: Jérémy Doku (Belgium) €7m

Doku isn't the cheapest striker around, but the winger being included in the forward category is something we want to make the most of. If he were a midfielder in the game, his €7m price tag would be a steal for a nailed-on starter in an attacking powerhouse team. Doku claimed four assists in six qualifying matches with more up his sleeve.

Mid-range players

GK: Diogo Costa (Portugal) €5m

Portugal took the qualifying campaign by storm. Not only did they score the most goals of any team in Europe (36), they conceded the fewest, with just two shipped in their 10 matches – which is two more games than most teams as well. Costa looks a terrific shout in a favourable group.

MID: Florian Wirtz (Germany) €7.5m

Wirtz is one of two No. 10s expected to flourish for Germany at Euro 2024. The 21-year-old is the future of German football, with 11 goals and 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga matches during Bayer Leverkusen's extraordinary title win last term. He is yet to produce the same numbers for the national team, but it's coming. He could be a superstar of the tournament.

Premium players

MID: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) €9m

As far as reliable Fantasy Football players go, Bruno Fernandes is just about top of the list. He scores goals, creates goals, loves goals. Bruno racked up six goals and seven assists in just 10 qualifying games as Portugal demolished everyone in their path. They also boast a relatively favourable group in the finals, and the Manchester United star will be at the centre of everything.

FWD: Kylian Mbappé (France) €11m

The probable Player of the Tournament should be in your team before you even read this article. No player in world football has lit up the international scene quite like Mbappé in the last six years. He has found the net on 46 occasions in just 77 games for France by the age of 25.

His World Cup final hat-trick heroics in 2022 weren't enough to topple Lionel Messi's Argentina, but proved he can – and will – score in the biggest games.

