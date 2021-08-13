What channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea begin their campaign as a Premier League title race dark horse following the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter this week, and they will hope to make light work of a Crystal Palace side in a state of flux.

Advertisement

The Blues boast plenty of talent in their ranks, and boss Thomas Tuchel announced his arrival in West London by lifting the Champions League trophy earlier this year.

The German coach is highly rated and expected to elevate Chelsea into a battle with Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United for the silverware.

At the other end of the table, Palace are now under the stewardship of Patrick Vieira following the Roy Hodgson’s departure.

The former Arsenal captain’s fledgling managerial career has taken him from New York City to Nice before being entrusted with a Premier League position, but how will he fare?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more Premier League features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on TV?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 14th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League TV schedule and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Crystal Palace online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Havertz, Mount; Werner.

Crystal Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Riedewald, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (1/4) Draw (19/4) Crystal Palace (12/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Chelsea know this is a marathon, not a sprint. They’re terrific in knockout circumstances against the best in the world, but their end-of-season league form was hardly electric against lower-half opponents.

The Blues would love nothing more than a resounding victory to settle into the new campaign.

Palace won’t instantly plunge without Roy Hodgson at the helm, it was the right time to part ways, but there is inexperience in their revolutionised squad and in the dugout. They could be taught a lesson or two here.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace (7/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.