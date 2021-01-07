What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video in 2021?

Amazon Prime Video are firmly in the marketplace to broadcast Premier League football and there are more games on the horizon in the 2020/21 season.

Two full batches of Premier League fixtures took place on the online streaming platform in the build-up to Christmas, while occasional games have been handed to them throughout the campaign due to games being played behind closed doors.

Every Premier League match has been shown on live TV while fans have been unable to attend matches in person, and Amazon Prime Video have been benefactors in that call with several games handed to them.

We’ll bring you all the latest news when fresh games are added to Amazon’s slate of games. Just one fixture has been confirmed at the moment, but more TV details are expected to be confirmed later this month.

Read on for news of which fixtures we know Amazon Prime Video will be showing.

What Premier League games are on Amazon Prime Video?

All UK time.

Saturday 16th January

West Ham v Burnley (3pm) Amazon Prime Video

How can I watch Premier League games on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s Premier League coverage is available to stream on the Amazon Prime website and app, all you need is an account.

Once you’re in, you can navigate to their Premier League home page and tune in for all the pre-match build-up as well as the full range of matches live and uninterrupted.

Check out the full list of kick-off times above and a technical guide to watching via the Amazon Prime Video app below on a host of devices.

Watch Premier League with Amazon Prime Video free trial

Good news! New customers can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day free trial which means you can watch all of the Premier League games shown on the platform.

With the trial you can also catch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente with full access to their extensive library of TV and films, plus free next day delivery on thousands of items from the regular Amazon shop.

Subscriptions usually cost £7.99 a month, or £79 per year, and comes with all of the great perks listed above.

How to watch Amazon Prime on TV

First, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t already have an existing account, you can sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

The Premier League home page is where you’ll need to go if you’re tuning in on a desktop computer or laptop.

If you’re using a laptop, you can connect it to your TV via a HDMI cable or by casting it, if you have the correct media player (listed below).

You can also tune in via the Amazon Prime Video app on a range of iOS and Android devices including phones and tablets. We’ve listed most of the key devices below.

Smart TV: Check out the full list of manufacturers here.

Check out the full list of manufacturers here. Games consoles: PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X

PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X Smartphones: Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores

Android and iOS device users can download the Amazon Prime Video app from their app stores Amazon devices: Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone

Amazon Fire TV stick, Echo Spot, Echo Show, Fire Tablet, Fire Phone Other media players: Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

Google Chromecast and Apple TV. TV boxes: Virgin Media Tivo, TalkTalk, BT and more.

