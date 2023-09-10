Sara West and Naomi Rukavina play couple Cara and Remi, who first visit Ramsay Street on a holiday with their two sons, JJ (Riley Bryant) and Dex (Marley Williams).

What was meant to be a temporary getaway turns into a more permanent agreement, but during a chat with RadioTimes.com, the pair revealed there were ulterior motives behind their decision to visit Erinsborough, and they involve one of their children.

West teased lots of "twists" for the storyline, which could drop a huge bombshell on the long-term residents.

Unbeknownst to his mothers, one of the Varga-Murphy kids has been questioning his paternity, and suspects his father is actually a Ramsay Street resident.

Marley Williams as Dex Varga-Murphy, Sara West as Cara Varga-Murphy, Riley Bryant as JJ Varga-Murphy and Naomi Rukavina as Remi Varga-Murphy in Neighbours.

"The reason we come to arrange Ramsay Street for our holiday, which we go on, is because [our son] has found out that he thinks that's where his biological father is," Rukavina explained, "and he has set up our Airbnb and all the nice things for our holiday trip with that ulterior motive."

She added: "The mums don't know about that at the time, and that unfolds its way later on. And we don't actually know who the biological father is, still. So I guess we'll find out when you do. Maybe a little bit before..."

