Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a recent event, Miller tells us that we're seeing a very different Aaron to the one of old.

"He's been dragged back by Cain and Caleb after taking something that wasn't his from a fair few gangsters, shall we say," revealed the star.

"So he's been lying about that, which, for those who know Aaron from previous years, he's very loyal and very honest, and very family-orientated. So it's the time to sort of see a completely different side to him."

Expanding on just what is going through Aaron's mind right now, Miller added: "He didn't want to come back.

"I think he was kind of on a self-destructive path that meant that he was more than happy to either kill or be killed over there in Italy, and it's actually Adam who makes the call to tell Cain that it's very much that case.

"He's just off the rails and he's lost the plot entirely. So the state of mind is very much that he's very selfish, quite angry and maybe slightly depressed in a way, I guess, from everything that's happened. He's not dealt with the grief [for Liv] very well.

"So the state of mind is that he's just, he's angry at everybody and he's just constantly looking for a fight.

"That doesn't bother him whether he wins the fight or loses the fight, just so long as he can have some sort of fight and maybe feel some pain at the hand of someone else."

So, how does being back in the village affect Aaron? "It just brings back so many dark memories of everything that happened with Liv, and he blames Chas tremendously for that," he said.

"He believes that Liv wouldn't have been out there in the storm had she not been playing away with Al. And how Paddy wasn't aware of it and the fact that he had to keep it from Paddy and then leave with that secret back to Italy, kind of makes him even more angry at everybody that's not Aaron, really."

Asked to describe the relationship between Aaron and Chas - who manipulated Aaron into fleeing last year - Miller explained: "I think toxic is probably the best way to describe it.

"I think Chas almost thinks that it's old ground and it's buried, whereas Aaron's the complete opposite end of that, because as I said he blames her for the way he's feeling and the fact that he didn't get the chance to grieve Liv before he had to leave the village."

