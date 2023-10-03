Emmerdale's Emma Atkins on why Charity and Vanessa had to split
Charity and Vanessa were seen breaking up on the soap in 2020.
Many fans of ITV soap Emmerdale are still holding out hope for a reunion for fan favourite couple Charity and Vanessa, who broke up back in 2020.
However, Charity star Emma Atkins has now explained why the couple had to break up, saying that it was partly due to a need for "conflict" on the soap.
When asked whether Charity was happiest with Vanessa, she said: "Yes, a lot of people say that - but then again, when something becomes too happy, people suggest there needs to be conflict for it to be watchable in soaps. So, there is that element.
"Also, [Vanessa star] Michelle [Hardwick] had to exit because she was having a child, so they needed to put something in the way of us, which is part of life when people come and go out - soaps need a reason why people have to break up.
"It was a very beautiful, wholesome relationship, and Charity isn't used to that, she's used to being part of quite a toxic environment."
When asked to pick her favourite relationship from her time on the soap, Atkins said that she couldn't choose just one, but that "Charity and Vanessa were a wonderful combo in many aspects".
Read more:
- Emmerdale's Charles Anderson turns violent as he attacks Tom King
- Emmerdale's Gail has a secret son, Oscar - and Ryan is the father!
She continued: "They understood one another, and she finally felt she could let go and trust when she hadn’t been able to do that before now.
"From Vanessa, that level of support, loyalty and love is priceless. I think a lot of people took to that and it resonated. The fact it was two women, it made a brilliant impact for a lot of people."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Atkins also added that she also had fond memories of "Charity and Cain's original rebellious days of stealing cars together", and said that she "can't wait for them to maybe revisit that again".
Charity was recently seen having a fling with her estranged husband Mack, despite his being in a relationship with Chloe, the mother of his baby son Reuben.
Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.