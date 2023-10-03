When asked whether Charity was happiest with Vanessa, she said: "Yes, a lot of people say that - but then again, when something becomes too happy, people suggest there needs to be conflict for it to be watchable in soaps. So, there is that element.

"Also, [Vanessa star] Michelle [Hardwick] had to exit because she was having a child, so they needed to put something in the way of us, which is part of life when people come and go out - soaps need a reason why people have to break up.

"It was a very beautiful, wholesome relationship, and Charity isn't used to that, she's used to being part of quite a toxic environment."

Emma Atkins as Charity and Michelle Hardwick as Vanessa in Emmerdale. ITV

When asked to pick her favourite relationship from her time on the soap, Atkins said that she couldn't choose just one, but that "Charity and Vanessa were a wonderful combo in many aspects".

She continued: "They understood one another, and she finally felt she could let go and trust when she hadn’t been able to do that before now.

"From Vanessa, that level of support, loyalty and love is priceless. I think a lot of people took to that and it resonated. The fact it was two women, it made a brilliant impact for a lot of people."

Atkins also added that she also had fond memories of "Charity and Cain's original rebellious days of stealing cars together", and said that she "can't wait for them to maybe revisit that again".

Charity was recently seen having a fling with her estranged husband Mack, despite his being in a relationship with Chloe, the mother of his baby son Reuben.

