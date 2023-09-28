Charles's partner, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), who is aware of the truth, tried to support Claudette, as she and Charles's son Ethan (Emile John) helped to plan the service.

Meanwhile, Claudette confided in Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson), and Mary's advice led Claudette to announce that she, too, would not be attending the funeral.

Panicking over what Charles had caused, Manpreet had to stop herself from confessing what she knew, instead telling Claudette that Charles blamed himself for his attitude towards Victor.

Manpreet then called Charles and insisted he had to come home, and Charles complied.

Charles tried to talk his mum around, but his guilt intensified when she sang his praises, and he claimed that he needed to get back to work. But when Claudette arrived at the church with food, it transpired that Charles wasn't there.

Manpreet was surprised to hear that Charles was back, but the bigger shock came when the locals saw him drinking too much at the Woolpack. Tom approached the troubled Charles, comparing his own conflicting feelings about late father Carl King (Tom Lister) to Charles's situation.

But as Tom continued to offer advice, and Charles asked for another drink, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) stepped in. Charles rejected his efforts to get him home, and lashed out with cruel words about Jai's wife, recovering alcoholic Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

When Tom insisted that Charles needed to apologise, Charles pinned him to the bar, and Manpreet, Ethan and Claudette arrived to see Charles's violent side unleashed. Manpreet and Claudette's intervention snapped Charles out of his rage, and he fled the scene.

Manpreet checked Tom over, explaining that Charles was going through a lot. Tom warned Manpreet to be careful around Charles - but she found her other half and urged him to admit the truth to Claudette.

Charles walked away again, claiming that he simply couldn't do so. But are there bigger things to worry about now that we've seen his dark side?

