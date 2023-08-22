Avoiding phone calls and doing her best to not let on to Patrick that something's going on, it soon becomes clear that Yolande's hiding a big secret which all spills out when Anton unexpectedly arrives in Walford.

A fight breaks out between Patrick and Anton, leaving Yolande firmly at her wit's end.

But the drama doesn't end there, as Anton heads round to see her after the clash to tell her he's still firmly in love with her and wants to get back together, despite all her antics with Patrick.

After offering her an ultimatum, what will she decide?

While Yolande deliberates over which man to choose, we've got the low-down on the mysterious Anton and the Star Wars actor who plays him!

Who is Anton on EastEnders?

Anton is revealed to be Yolande's former partner, who was scored after she left him to be with Patrick.

While he's hurt to hear she's getting on with his love rival, he's desperate to win her back.

Offering her an ultimatum and encouraging her to move back to Birmingham to be with him, what will she say?

And why did she run away from him in the first place?

Who plays Anton on EastEnders?

Actor Cavin Cornwall portrays Anton in EastEnders.

Cavin has enjoyed a fruitful career across TV and film, most notably starring in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, where he played Durteel Haza.

He's also been the likes of Doctors, Les Misérables and Andor.

And video game fanatics might recognise his voice from Dead Island 2, where he played Sam B.

