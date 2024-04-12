As Linda prepared to hand herself in to save them the bother, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) witnessed vile rapist Dean exhibiting his usual nasty behaviour after being confronted for tampering with teenage daughter Jade Masood's (Elizabeth Green) medication.

It was then that Stacey soon came up with a plan to make Dean pay, while also protecting herself, Linda, and the rest of the Six.

Ultimately, Stacey managed to plant the incriminating meat thermometer in Dean's flat, placing it among his kitchen utensils while he was packing up to 'move' to America with Jade.

Linda then headed to the police station, where she gave a false statement implicating Dean in Keanu's murder.

Dean was later arrested, while Linda, Stacey, Kathy, and Denise watched from a distance, praying their plan would work. The weapon was found in Dean's home, and a delighted Sharon was promptly released - but has Dean's fate been sealed?

Next week, at the police station, Dean is shocked to hear the evidence against him, but will he be able to prove that Linda's words are lies? And what about the meat thermometer - might he work out how it came to be in his possession?

Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo, second from left) comes under even further pressure as evidence mounts against him. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We'll see Linda and her solicitor son Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) meet with Sharon, Stacey and Denise Fox (Diane Parish) to chat about how they can ensure their plot is watertight.

Meanwhile, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) looks after Jade, who struggles to cope with the possibility that her dad is a murderer.

Will Dean be jailed, finally facing punishment - albeit for a different crime than the ones he committed and got away with? Or should The Six continue to watch their backs?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 15th April 2024.

