But little do the pair know that Theo is actually Stacey's Secret Cam client, who has been paying her for private online sessions!

She was pleased when Theo once again arrived to tutor her daughter Lily (Lillia Turner), who is off school due to her pregnancy affecting her health.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) stayed home to watch over her granddaughter's school lesson. But when she popped to the shop, Theo left the kitchen on the pretence of using the toilet upstairs.

Instead, Theo wandered into Stacey's bedroom and began to touch her things, including her red kimono and her pillows. He even sprayed some of Stacey's perfume to smell, before pocketing it when Lily called for him from downstairs.

On the market, Martin was furious that Lily and Theo had been left alone together, and he and Stacey headed back to the house, only to find it empty.

Stacey seemed momentarily concerned that something was amiss in her room, but was distracted by several missed calls and messages from Theo, telling her that Lily was in hospital.

Once there, Martin launched himself at Theo, pinning him up against a wall and accusing him of hurting Lily. It turned out that Lily had been in pain with Braxton Hicks, and she and Stacey stopped Martin from blaming Theo.

Stacey later quizzed Theo on his intentions in a moment alone, and he almost admitted his feelings for her.

William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Stacey had another word with Martin, Martin apologised to Theo and the two men shook hands, before Theo offered Stacey and Lily a lift home.

Before Theo left the Slaters', Stacey made a point of thanking him again for all his help, and she gave him a hug.

Martin was clearly still suspicious of Theo as he watched from a distance, but how would Stacey react if she knew who Theo really was?

