Dean maintained his lies that he was innocent of attacking Linda several years earlier, and explained that he was back to be close to his unwell daughter, Jade.

Linda was furious to learn that Dean was setting up a business with Ian (Adam Woodyatt) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), and she confronted the pair in the café.

Standing in solidarity with Linda were fellow survivors Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Ian's mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While Ian dared to point out to Linda that Dean had not been found guilty of rape and attempted rape, Cindy was more sheepish, and she ordered Ian to join her in a meeting with Dean to try and quash their deal.

Dean was, of course, unwilling to backtrack, and Ian and Cindy were forced to keep to the contract.

Meanwhile, Linda was further supported by best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and her fiancé George Knight (Colin Salmon), and George's kind-hearted daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry).

The clan rallied round to bring the locals together at the pub, knowing that Linda would be feeling the loss of beloved soulmate and rock Mick (Danny Dyer) at this time. Bolstered by her friends' support, Linda found the strength to stand up to Dean.

"You've picked the wrong woman to have a fight with," Linda declared. But will Dean be run out of Albert Square, or stick around long enough to end up the murder victim this Christmas?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.