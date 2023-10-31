Tuesday's episode sees Dean finally reveal why he is back in Albert Square and a lot of it comes down to his daughter, Jade Green (Amaya Edward).

Speaking about Dean's motivations for his return, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "He’s back for his daughter, Jade. He's trying to kind of make things right for her. She's got cystic fibrosis, and he's trying his best to support her."

So, just who is Jade Green and what is her history in EastEnders?

Who is Jade Green in EastEnders? Dean’s daughter explained

Jade Green is the daughter of Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and Dean Wicks.

After having a one-night stand off-screen in 2008, Shabnam left Walford while pregnant and later gave birth off-screen to a daughter she named Roya who she abandoned on a doorstep while in a fraught mental state.

Jade was later adopted away from Walford and Dean had no idea she existed.

When Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) learned of her existence in 2015 from Shabnam’s father Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra), she tracked down Shabnam and Dean’s daughter and learned she had been fostered and not adopted, being named Jade.

Shirley and her partner, Dean’s father Buster Briggs (Karl Howman) then became legal guardians to Jade and she lived with them in Walford.

Following the death of her son Zaair Kazemi, Shabnam and her new husband Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) fought for custody of Jade. However, Shabnam later decided her actions were out of grief for Zaair and not necessarily best for Jade. As a result, Jade stayed with Shirley and Buster, having a relationship with her father Dean.

After Dean was arrested for the attempted rape of his then-girlfriend Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) in 2016 and after Shirley was also finally convinced he had raped her daughter-in-law Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Shirley and Buster hand over custody of Jade to a delighted Shabnam.

Following the collapse of her marriage to Kush, Shabnam departed Walford for a new life with Jade in February 2016.

Throughout her time in Walford, Jade was depicted as having cystic fibrosis and her grandmother Shirley was even shown on-screen nebulising her. The scenes saw the soap work with the Cystic Fibrosis Trust on the scenes.

The last viewers heard of Jade was in 2017 when her uncle Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) invited her and Shabnam to Linda’s 40th birthday party, but Shirley revealed that difficulties with flights stopped them from attending.

It is currently unknown if Jade - or her mother Shabnam - will reappear in the soap.

