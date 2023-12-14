As the BBC soap continued, the recently relapsed Linda apologised for getting drunk at the hen party and explained she was off to an alcoholics' support meeting, and asked Sharon what she was going to do about Kat. Sharon then approached Kat, who revealed that she hadn't told Phil what she knew - yet!

At home, Kat looked torn as Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) joked that Phil could crash Sharon's wedding to Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), and it was clear that Sharon's earlier threat had got under Kat's skin.

Kat later met cousin Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) at The Vic for a drink, and Sharon told Linda that Kat's presence at the pub was better than the alternative, where she was free to reveal all to Phil. But Sharon's panic was all-consuming, until Kat had another word with her.

When Kat explained that her husband and family were everything to her and she didn't want to mess that up, Sharon replied that she wouldn't regret keeping quiet. Kat then urged Sharon to promise that if the secret came out, Phil would never know that his own wife knew first.

Sharon agreed, and a troubled Kat walked away as Sharon breathed a sigh of relief. But the guilt was still eating away at her, and it can only be a matter of time before Phil is in the know!

