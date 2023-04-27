Baker's cameo was revealed earlier this month, with the singer and former Eurovision winner set to make an appearance in Walford.

As we approach this year's Eurovision Song Contest , which is being held in Liverpool in May, EastEnders has revealed our first look at Cheryl Baker's cameo appearance to mark the occasion.

Now, images have been released which show the residents of Walford getting into Eurovision spirit at the Prince Albert as they celebrate Kathy’s birthday, along with Rocky's mystery guest, Baker.

In the images, Baker can be seen performing alongside Gillian Taylforth's Kathy Beale, Brian Conley's Rocky, Ross Boatman's Harvey Monroe and Gillian Wright's Jean Slater.

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Cheryl Baker, Rocky (Brian Conley), Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) in EastEnders BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When her cameo was first announced, Baker – who won Eurovision in 1981 as part of Bucks Fizz, now called The Fizz – said in a statement: "I was so thrilled to be asked to take part in an episode of EastEnders.

"It’s a British institution, for goodness sake! As a real-life 'EastEnder', I have loved the show since day one and I literally can’t wipe the smile from my face."

Baker isn't the only famous face to have shown up on EastEnders for a cameo appearance of late, with King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and Camilla appearing in an episode last year to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Cheryl Baker and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, one star whose recent appearance got fans very excited is Rita Simons, who reprised her role as Roxy Mitchell for a sequence in which she appeared as a figment of daughter Amy’s imagination.

Simons revealed that she had one stipulation ahead of a return - that she would not be returning as a ghost.

She told The Sun: "I got a call from EastEnders via my agent and I was asked if I would come back for a day's filming. They were very clear and said to me what would happen – that I was not appearing as dead, or as a ghost.

"Those were their words. I don't do ghosts and I would point blank refuse to come back as a ghost. I am never doing that."

