Roxy and her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack) were killed off in dramatic scenes in 2017, much to the disappointment of their legions of fans. Now, Simons has opened up about what brought her back to the soap – and how she insisted she wasn't playing a ghost.

EastEnders fans were left reeling when it was revealed beloved Roxy Mitchell (played by Rita Simons) would be returning for a cameo in the BBC soap.

Talking to The Sun, Simons said: "I got a call from EastEnders via my agent and I was asked if I would come back for a day's filming. They were very clear and said to me what would happen – that I was not appearing as dead, or as a ghost."

She added: "Those were their words. I don't do ghosts and I would point blank refuse to come back as a ghost. I am never doing that."

The actress admitted she didn't actually film Roxy dying, so there was always the possibility she could return. "It's up to the viewers how far they are willing to accept whether she is alive or not. EastEnders belongs to the public and it is up to them to decide," Simons proposed.

Roxy returns in today's episode (Thursday 27th April) to help poor Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) who's been struggling with her own mental health. Amy is in therapy with her family, Jack and Denise, when she is forced to do some soul-searching, particularly around the loss of her mum.

Roxy appears as a figment of Amy's imagination in touching scenes.

Speaking of the cameo, executive producer Chris Clenshaw, said: "I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes. Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite.

"We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline."

