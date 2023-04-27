The star was back for a touching scene with Amy (Ellie Dadd), who called on some old support in her mind while she goes through a particularly tough time.

BBC soap EastEnders delivered an almighty twist this week, as it was revealed that Roxy Mitchell (played by Rita Simons) would be returning .

Fans of EastEnders will recall Roxy being killed off in January 2017 with her sister Ronnie (Samantha Womack), and it's safe to say at the time there was a considerable amount of uproar over the controversial decision.

In a new interview, it seems Simons didn't want to be killed off either and in a bombshell revelation, the actress has admitted she didn't actually film her death at all.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an interview with The Sun, Simons explained how she was told that people in production didn't want to see Roxy die and they offered her some advice: if she wanted to ever bring Roxy back, she couldn't show her actually dying.

Simons admitted: "Now is the time to say I played that scene as if I was holding my breath. Go back and watch it online and you will see next to nothing of me at all.

"I also refused to do the coffin scene. I was asked directly to my face and I refused point blank. It was really difficult because I was never a difficult actress or a diva but I had to do this thing to have any chance to protect me because I cared about Roxy."

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC

The actress continued: "I didn't let anyone film me jump in the pool, so no one saw me drown. I didn't do anything by hold my breath and stay absolutely still. That's all I did which you can see."

What all of this means for fans is that there is the distinct possibility Roxy could return on a more permanent basis - as we all know, if you don't see a death, there's every chance of a return.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.