ITV announces Wednesday schedule with Corrie and Emmerdale confirmed

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II , ITV adapted its schedule , replacing scheduled programming with extensive news coverage, tributes and specials celebrating her reign.

ITV has confirmed the latest changes to its schedule for today (Wednesday 14th September).

Soaps have been among the shows to have shifted to accommodate the changes, but ITV has announced that both Emmerdale and Coronation Street will air in their regular time slots tonight.

Emmerdale will be shown at 7:30pm with a half-hour episode continuing on from last night’s instalment.

Both episodes were originally meant to air back-to-back on Friday (9th September), but were taken off air as a mark of respect.

Corrie will also air tonight in its usual time of 8pm, showing viewers the episode that was originally meant to air on Monday (12th September). It comes after the hour-long episode of Coronation Street was postponed on Friday.

The final season of Doc Martin will then continue at 9pm.

On ITV today, Good Morning Britain aired from 6am to 9am, with the hosts continuing to wear black on the show as a sign of respect.

This was followed by Lorraine at 9am, which only returned to screens yesterday, and was followed by This Morning.

An ITV News special will air from 1pm, which will present Queen Elizabeth II: Lying in State.

Local News and Weather will then air in its usual 6pm slot, followed by ITV Evening News at 6:30pm.

Some programmes have been removed from ITV's schedule altogether today, including Dickinson's Real Deal, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase.

While This Morning returned on Monday and Lorraine on Tuesday, Loose Women is yet to come back on air.

The Queen passed away on Thursday 8th September aged 96, with Buckingham Palace posting the following statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

