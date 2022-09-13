ITV schedule changes confirmed for Tuesday as Lorraine returns

This morning saw the return of Lorraine, which had been absent from screens following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday 8th September.

ITV has confirmed the latest changes to its schedule for today (Tuesday 13th September).

The breakfast programme returned this morning at 9am, with host Lorraine Kelly paying tribute to the late monarch following a vigil in St Giles's Cathedral in Edinburgh where thousands queued to pay their respects.

ITV has also announced special coverage to take place throughout the day. At midday, ITV News will air a special titled The King's Tour – Northern Ireland, while a news segment at 4pm will cover the Queen's return to Buckingham Palace.

Some programmes have been removed from ITV's schedule altogether today, including Loose Women, Tipping Point, The Chase and Vera. Others shows that have also been axed on 13th September are: Dickson's Real Deal, Tenable, The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, The Real Story, and Heathrow: Britain's Busiest Airport.

Soaps have also been shifted to accommodate for the slew of special programming, with Emmerdale cancelled last night and Coronation Street returned following schedule shake ups last week.

Yesterday's episode of Emmerdale will instead air at 8:05pm tonight, followed by a special documentary on the newly crowned King Charles III, titled Charles, The Monarch and the Man.

The Queen died aged 96. Her funeral is set to take place on Monday 19th September at Westminster Abbey, and will be televised from 11am, with more schedule changes expected to take place across all broadcasters in the run-up to the service.

More like this

Tributes from the entertainment world followed in the wake of her passing, with Elton John writing: "Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Read more:

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.