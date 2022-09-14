When is Coronation Street airing next? All the latest on ITV schedule

Therefore, regular programmes, such as soaps, have been rescheduled in recent days.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last week, the majority of linear TV broadcasting has been changing its schedules as the public follows news coverage during this period of National Mourning.

For all the latest news on when Coronation Street will next air, keep an eye on this page as we update you each day.

When will Coronation Street next air?

The next episode of Coronation Street will air tonight at 8pm on ITV. The previous instalment saw a bombshell reveal for viewers, as they learned that Spider Nugent (Martin Hancock) is an undercover police detective.

DS Swain (Vicky Myers) met with Spider upon hearing that he is in a romantic relationship with Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor). With Toyah set to stand trial for the murder of her husband Imran (Charlie de Melo), Swain ordered Spider to retrieve incriminating evidence on Toyah.

As the soap returns tonight, Spider is stunned when an emotional Toyah makes a huge confession to him - and Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) walks in to hear her sister admitting to Imran's murder!

What will Spider do next? And what will this mean for Toyah's future?

There will also be an episode of Coronation Street tomorrow, Thursday 15th September at 9pm on ITV - meaning you can find out the consequences for Toyah soon.

For confirmation on when Coronation Street will air during the rest of the week, keep this page bookmarked as we update you regularly.

Read more:

Advertisement

For the latest scheduling information, visit our TV Guide.