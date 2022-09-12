Tonight, viewers saw Spider and Toyah Habeeb (Georgia Taylor) embark on a new relationship after a heart-to-heart saw him tell her "it's only ever been you". It was a heartwarming moment, but was soon followed by a furtive meeting between Spider and DS Swain (Vicky Myers).

The bombshell secret that Spider Nugent has been harbouring since his return to Coronation Street has finally been revealed - he is in fact an undercover police detective!

After Toyah's mother-in-law headed to the police station to out Toyah's 'affair' with Spider, suggesting that this was Toyah's motive for killing husband Imran (Charlie de Melo), DS Swain followed this up in the most unexpected way. Greeting Spider as Detective Constable Nugent, she revealed what she knew about his romance with Toyah, who is due to stand trial for murder next week.

The sergeant told Spider he was playing with fire by sleeping with Toyah, but he insisted that his case had nothing to do with her. However, Swain warned him that he could lose his job and the woman he loves very easily - unless he helps her by gathering evidence against Toyah!

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Martin Hancock reveals his reaction to this big revelation about his character, who has returned to the ITV soap after almost 20 years away.

"I didn't know initially, when I signed up," he tells us. "But it wouldn't have made a difference anyway. I think it's interesting, it's not what you expect from Spider, which is great.

"It's just a way of progressing the character, and creating new ideas for the character. He's still a very, very committed activist, but he's doing it now from inside the system."

Asked what he thinks about Spider's unlikely career considering his brushes with the law, Hancock muses: "I don't know, it's a strange one because there comes a point when you think, 'Well, can I get more done inside the system?'"

But he adds that there is a reason behind Spider's decision to join the police - and we just have to wait to find out what that is!

"I did wonder what the backstory was - I can't give it all away!" he continues. "But there's quite a powerful backstory as to why Spider joins the police. It's very powerful, actually, so in my mind it works, even though he's had a few run-ins himself and hasn't exactly been an angel."

Going on to hint at what we can expect to see going forward, the actor teases: "There's a few issues in the world today which we're going to address. There's some quite nasty stuff going on, and we're going to start dipping into some of that. At the same time, he's still Spider - he's just getting a bit more, in a way, more radical, because what he's doing is going after some really dangerous stuff."

Right now, though, Spider will be distracted by the ultimatum served up by his colleague. Will he betray Toyah?

"It's very, very, very difficult for him," Hancock adds. "The one person in the world he doesn't want to mislead or hurt is Toyah. The truth of the matter is he absolutely adores her, but he's also got his work to get on with. It's difficult, and it's a fine line he's treading.

"He's being pushed very hard by DS Swain, who is played brilliantly by Vicky Myers. You couldn't meet someone who is further away from the character she plays, this hard-nosed, tough cop; she plays it so well."

The actor concludes: "It's really tough. She really turns the screw on Spider and places him in an almost impossible position. And the cliffhanger is: does he crumble or does he not?"

With Toyah set to make a huge confession to Spider, you'll just have to tune in to find out what he does next!

