ITV changes tonight and tomorrow's schedules to air Queen tributes

Tonight, all scheduled programmes have been removed to make way for continuous news coverage.

After the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death today (Thursday 8th September), ITV has removed upcoming programmes from the schedule.

There will be a special ITV News at Ten, after which an hour-long obituary will air, starting at 11pm.

Tomorrow morning, Good Morning Britain will air 6am until 9am as usual, followed by an extended ITV News special, with Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women all cancelled.

Dickinson's Real Deal, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase have all been removed from Friday afternoon's schedule, with the channel set to air rolling news coverage once more.

At 8:30pm tomorrow, Queen Elizabeth II – The Longest Reign will air, as Jonathan Dimbleby presents the tribute honouring her reign.

This will be followed by ITV News at Ten.

The Queen was the UK’s longest reigning monarch, and her Platinum Jubilee was marked earlier this year with events and celebrations across the country.

The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25 after her father, King George VI, died. Hers was the first coronation to be broadcast on television one year later in 1953.

During her reign and as Head of the Commonwealth, the Queen has seen multiple major national and global events, including the decolonisation of Africa and the Caribbean, the invention of the internet, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has greeted 15 Prime Ministers, from Sir Winston Churchill through to Liz Truss, who took office on 6th September 2022 and was appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.

The Queen had four children – Charles, the Prince of Wales, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex. She also had eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle in 2021 aged 99, and was the longest-serving royal consort in world history. They had married in 1947 in Westminster Abbey, after having first met 13 years earlier.

Following the announcement of the Queen’s death, tributes have been paid from around the globe, including from multiple heads of state.