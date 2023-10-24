Elsewhere, Stu Carpenter (Bill Fellows) takes action and love is in the air for youngsters Sam Blakeman (Jude Riordan) and Hope Dobbs (Isabella Flanagan).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 30th October - 3rd November 2023.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Suspicious Daniel confronts Ryan over Daisy

Will the pair be caught out? ITV

Ryan is shocked when he sees Lauren Bolton (Cait Fitton) get a notification from O-Vidz, and she admits she's been posting content. Pointing out she's underage, Ryan threatens to report Lauren, but Lauren insists she needs the money, adding that she will tell Daniel about Ryan's fling with Daisy if he reports her.

Ryan explains all to Daisy after reporting Lauren, and fears she'll spill all to Daniel. But as the week continues, Daisy lies to Daniel that she's staying at her mum's for the night, only to crumble and confess to Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) that she's actually spending the night with Ryan!

Daisy reveals she loves both men in different ways and is torn, and Jenny advises her to make her mind up before it's too late. But when Daniel spots Ryan getting into a taxi and asking to go to the hotel, his suspicions grow. Daniel calls Daisy's mum Christina (Amy Robbins), before following Ryan.

Daisy and Ryan head to their room, and Daisy makes her decision, telling Ryan it's Daniel she loves. But as Daniel arrives at the hotel, has Daisy's choice come too late? Well, the next day, Daniel confides in dad Ken Barlow (William Roache) that he suspects an affair between Daisy and Ryan, but needs proof.

Ken advises him to tread carefully, but Daniel confronts Ryan and demands to know the truth after last night's debacle. Ryan replies that he confessed his love to Daisy! What will happen next?

2. Dylan suffers peer pressure

Dylan gets a job as paper boy. ITV

Dylan surveys his packed lunch with disdain, and dad Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) explains that with no money coming in, it's all he can afford. At Sean's suggestion, Dylan goes for a job at the Kabin delivering newspapers.

But when Mason spots Dylan setting off on his paper round, he makes fun of him. School friend Leyla sticks up for Dylan, and he's grateful.

Overhearing that George Shuttleworth's (Tony Maudsley) house will be empty while Glenda (Jodie Prenger) is away, Mason pressures Dylan to steal the keys for a party. Will Dylan stand up to Mason?

3. Toyah supports struggling Peter

Chris Gascoyne as Peter Barlow in Coronation Street. ITV

Peter has been in a bad place since knocking down and killing murderer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) in his car. Next week, the recovering alcoholic tells ex Toyah that he's heading out to an alcoholics anonymous meeting.

Toyah offers to go with him, and Peter is grateful. Is this the start of a renewed bond between the former flames ahead of Peter's exit?

4. Big news for Aadi

What is Courtney's news? ITV

Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin) takes Bernie Winter's (Jane Hazlegrove) advice and calls at Aadi's flat to make peace. But how will Dev react to the news that his son has got a job stacking shelves at Freshco?

Later in the week, Courtney feigns enthusiasm when Aadi tells her about his job and invites twin Asha (Tanisha Gorey) and her girlfriend Nina Lucas (Mollie Gallagher) over for afternoon tea to celebrate. Courtney is a no-show, and Asha is late, so Aadi and Nina are left to eat alone.

They're interrupted by Courtney's husband Darren (Ryan Early). Darren has news from Courtney, but what is it?

Aadi calls in at the café in his Frescho uniform and tells Nina he plans to earn enough money to support Courtney, but Nina is concerned. At the flat, Courtney waits for Aadi - but what's in store for him?

5. Stu reports Dom to social services

Stu takes action for Eliza. ITV

The PI Stu hired tells him she's had no luck finding any dirt on Dom (Darren Morfitt), the father of Stu's granddaughter Eliza Woodrow (Savannah Kunyo).

Stu insists she carry on digging, whatever the cost. When Eliza comes over for tea, she admits she got detention for falling asleep in class after staying up all night watching a horror movie. Stu is furious, and he and Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) are later concerned to see Eliza with a black eye.

Eliza explains she took a hit in Taekwondo and it's nothing to worry about. But when Felicity from social services calls to talk to Eliza, Yasmeen and Eliza are shocked to realise that Stu called her. Will Dom finally be caught out?

6. Sam and Hope's sweet Halloween

Jude Riordan as Sam and Isabella Flanagan as Hope in Coronation Street. ITV

The Halloween party begins at the Bistro, where Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) shows son Sam to his table, along with Sam's guest Hope. Over dinner, Sam and Hope agree to give their relationship another go. Will it be more successful than last time?

