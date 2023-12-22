The character will return in What If...? season 2, where she'll be faced with the twisted return of her lost love Steve Rogers in a storyline that mirrors Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

That episode will also build on the franchise's Indigenous American representation – which began with Alaqua Cox's debut as Echo – by introducing a new, original Mohawk character named Kahhori.

If you're excited to see everything that Marvel's What If...? season 2 has in store, read on for details on when each episode arrives on Disney Plus.

What If...? season 2 release schedule

Ant-Man and Black Widow in Marvel's What If...? season 2. Disney Plus

In a break from their usual strategy, Marvel Studios is releasing episodes of What If...? season 2 daily until Saturday 30th December 2023.

The move represents a willingness to experiment as the franchise attempts to reconnect with viewers, which is also reflected in Echo's binge-watch drop in January.

Here's the full Marvel's What If...? season 2 release schedule:

Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 1 – What If... Nebula joined the Nova Corps? – Friday 22nd December 2023 (out now) Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 2 – What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes? – Saturday 23rd December 2023 Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 3 – What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas? – Sunday 24th December 2023 Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 4 – What If... Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster? – Monday 25th December 2023 (Christmas Day) Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 5 – What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper? – Tuesday 26th December 2023 Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 6 – What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World? – Wednesday 27th December 2023 Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 7 – What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings? – Thursday 28th December 2023 Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 8 – What If... the Avengers Assembled in 1602? – Friday 29th December 2023 Marvel's What If...? season 2 episode 9 – What If... Strange Supreme Intervened? – Saturday 30th December 2023

What is the What If...? season 2 release time?

Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Marvel's What If...? season 2. Disney Plus

Marvel's What If...? season 2 is expected to drop on Disney Plus at the usual time of 12AM PT, 3AM ET and 8AM GMT.

We'll update this page if the streaming service adopts a different approach as it recently has with the likes of Ahsoka and Loki season 2.

How many episodes are there in Marvel's What If...? season 2?

Matching the first edition, Marvel's What If...? season 2 will consist of nine episodes in total.

The previous run featured largely self-contained stories with some overarching plot threads, all of which converged in an epic finale as a ragtag team of heroes faced an Infinity Gauntlet-wielding Ultron.

It's quite possible that this latest outing will follow the same narrative structure – although details are scarce at the time of writing.

