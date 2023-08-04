Before being at the helm of Heartstopper as its director, Lyn directed several Doctor Who episodes from 2005 to 2010 and also directed episodes of Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood.

David Tennant and Billie Piper in Doctor Who. BBC

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com upon the release of the new season of Heartstopper, Lyn teased that a possible return to the world of Doctor Who would be a hard one to turn down.

He said of Doctor Who: “It's such a wonderful show. And the premise that each episode can take you anywhere in space and time means that it would be a really difficult job to turn down.”

Could that mean that Lyn would make a return to the sci-fi series? The jury's still out on that one, but with returning showrunner Russell T Davies and stars such as Tennant and Tate, there's no telling what could happen.

In his time as Doctor Who director, Lyn won the BAFTA Cymru award for Best Director for episode, Silence In The Library, and also directed the last episodes in Tennant's tenure as the Tenth Doctor.

Tennant is set to reprise his role, but this time round will star as the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming special episodes, which will see him return alongside Catherine Tate as beloved companion, Donna Noble.

While it may not seem as though Lyn is directing Doctor Who anytime soon, Heartstopper's Finney will be making the leap into the Whovian universe as Rose.

The new character announcement has led many fans to speculate whether her Rose has any ties to Billie Piper's former fan-favourite role and previous companion of Tennant's.

Details of the new episodes of Doctor Who remain a tight-lipped secret for now, but Finney did tease that there are scary moments in store for fans, saying in an interview with Elle: "I think in this series, I was scared when I saw some of the things. It’s shivers down your spine. But, I can’t tell you too much. What I can say is it is going to be full of scares, full of laughs, full of all of it."

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

