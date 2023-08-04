Heartstopper director on how they filmed Nick and Charlie’s kissing scenes
An intimacy coordinator was involved to make everyone feel safe and comfortable.
Heartstopper director Euros Lyn has explained how season 2's numerous kisses were filmed, with boyfriends Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) rarely ending a scene without one.
The second season of the LGBTQ+ teen drama contains many more intimate scenes than the first, with Locke teasing fans prior to launch that it kicks off with a 10-minute kissing montage.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, director Euros Lyn praised Heartstopper's "fantastic" intimacy coordinator David Thackeray, who handled each and every kiss differently.
"He's gentle and he's incredibly calm and he's very methodical," began Lyn. "He approaches each kiss by breaking it down, and by asking questions about the drama; what sort of kiss is it? Is it a tender kiss? Is it a playful kiss? Is it a passionate kiss? Where does this come in the arc of the relationship?
"And once he's done that analysis with myself and the actors, he then works in a very technical way with the actors," continued Lyn.
"It's all about, you know, ‘You put your hand there, you put your hand there, and then you come in for the kiss, the kiss lasts for five seconds – and then as you end the kiss, you breathe in’."
Indeed, despite how spontaneous it appears on screen, Lyn said that all of the physically intimate scenes on the show are meticulously planned, with even the smallest of gestures being mapped out in advance.
Lyn added: "It's almost like a piece of choreography or a piece of dance, and one of the great consequences of that is that it drains the kiss of any actual emotion; it's actors acting.
"And the minute I shout ‘cut’, the actors are back to themselves – and that's exactly as it should be."
Adding to the romance in season 2 are the jaw-dropping locations, with three episodes set in Paris and visiting some of the city's most iconic sites. If you're interested, find out more about where Heartstopper was filmed.
