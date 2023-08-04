Speaking to RadioTimes.com, director Euros Lyn praised Heartstopper's "fantastic" intimacy coordinator David Thackeray, who handled each and every kiss differently.

"He's gentle and he's incredibly calm and he's very methodical," began Lyn. "He approaches each kiss by breaking it down, and by asking questions about the drama; what sort of kiss is it? Is it a tender kiss? Is it a playful kiss? Is it a passionate kiss? Where does this come in the arc of the relationship?

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And once he's done that analysis with myself and the actors, he then works in a very technical way with the actors," continued Lyn.

"It's all about, you know, ‘You put your hand there, you put your hand there, and then you come in for the kiss, the kiss lasts for five seconds – and then as you end the kiss, you breathe in’."

Indeed, despite how spontaneous it appears on screen, Lyn said that all of the physically intimate scenes on the show are meticulously planned, with even the smallest of gestures being mapped out in advance.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in Heartstopper season 2. Netflix

Lyn added: "It's almost like a piece of choreography or a piece of dance, and one of the great consequences of that is that it drains the kiss of any actual emotion; it's actors acting.

"And the minute I shout ‘cut’, the actors are back to themselves – and that's exactly as it should be."

Adding to the romance in season 2 are the jaw-dropping locations, with three episodes set in Paris and visiting some of the city's most iconic sites. If you're interested, find out more about where Heartstopper was filmed.

Heartstopper seasons 1-2 are available on Netflix. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.