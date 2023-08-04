The Heartstopper breakout star is joining the cast of the long-running sci-fi series in this year's 60th anniversary specials as Rose, and has now teased that there are some scary things in store.

Speaking in an interview with Elle this week about the new series of Heartstopper and her new role in Doctor Who, Finney was asked about what fans can look forward to in the upcoming season of the iconic sci-fi.

She said: "You can look forward to a lot of scary things. I think when you think of Doctor Who, you think of the scariest episode, the weeping angels. It’s the scariest episode in history and the most popular.

"I think in this series, I was scared when I saw some of the things. It’s shivers down your spine. But, I can’t tell you too much. What I can say is it is going to be full of scares, full of laughs, full of all of it."

Finney continued: "To act with Ncuti Gatwa is just amazing because we are both very young as well, and it’s just really nice to have that. He’s making history literally, and I’m just really happy to be a part of his world."

Finney will star as new character Rose, who Whovians are intrigued by due to the name sharing of the Billie Piper character in Russell T Davies's previous reign as showrunner on the series.

For now, details about Finney's character remain a closely guarded secret, but Finney has previously teased that her casting is going to "change the world". She is set to play the first trans character in Doctor Who, and she'll star alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor in the three anniversary specials, as well as sharing the screen with new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa.

Finney also said that taking on that name in the series comes with its own share of "pressure", saying: "To play a character with such history, even just the name, you’ve got that pressure instantly that I didn’t have with Elle."

She added: "It was a complete mind-blowing experience when I got cast."

