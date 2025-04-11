There may be a new TARDIS team in town, but that doesn't mean there won't be returning characters this season – in fact, the Doctor's previous companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), is expected to show up later in the season.

Meanwhile, in this episode we're already seeing the return of the mysterious Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson) – but what is she up to?

There are also a host of new guest characters appearing in the episode, so read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Robot Revolution.

Who's in the cast of Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution? Full list of characters in season 15 episode 1

The main cast for Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra

Jonny Green as Alan Budd

Max Parker as Manny

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

Thalia Dudek as Kirby Blake

Jeff Kunjumon as Stefan Haines

Evelyn Miller as Sasha

Caleb Hughes as Scoley

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution. BBC

Who is the Doctor? The Doctor is a time traveller from Gallifrey, and the last of the Time Lords. He travels in space and time in the TARDIS. This version of the character is known as the Fifteenth Doctor, although we know there have been a number of additional incarnations.

Where have I seen Ncuti Gatwa before? Beyond his role as the Doctor, Gatwa is best known for his role as Eric Effiong in Sex Education, as well as for starring in Barbie and Masters of the Air.

Varada Sethu plays Belinda Chandra

Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution. BBC

Who is Belinda Chandra? Belinda is a nurse from London who gets kidnapped by robots and flown into the stars on their rocket. She is set to become the Doctor's new companion for this season.

Throughout the season, Belinda will be seen trying to get home – but, for reasons as yet unknown, the Doctor is unable to get her there.

Where have I seen Varada Sethu before? Sethu is no stranger for Doctor Who, having played Mundy Flynn in last season's episode 3, Boom. She is also known for her roles in series such as Andor, Strike Back, Doctor Foster, Hard Sun and Annika, as well as films including Now You See Me 2, Jurassic World: Dominion and I Came By.

Jonny Green plays Alan Budd

Who is Alan Budd? Nothing is yet known about Alan.

Where have I seen Jonny Green before? Green has previously had roles in series including White Lines, It's a Sin and Strike, while he has also voiced characters in numerous Doctor Who and Torchwood Big Finish audio dramas.

Max Parker plays Manny

Max Parker as Manny in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution. BBC

Who is Manny? Nothing is yet known about Manny.

Where have I seen Max Parker before? Parker is best-known for playing Luke in Emmerdale, while he has also had roles in series such as Casualty and COBRA.

Anita Dobson plays Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

Who is Mrs Flood? Mrs Flood is the mysterious next-door neighbour of the Doctor's former companion, Ruby Sunday. She has a habit of speaking directly to the camera, and has made many threatening assertions towards the Doctor, although he is yet to become aware of her.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, showrunner Russell T Davies confirmed she is a "villain", and that she will be "popping up every week" – however, we don't expect her true identity to be unveiled until later in the season.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? Dobson is best-known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders, while she has also appeared in series including Casualty, Call the Midwife, Dodger and Inside No 9, and took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Jeff Kunjumon plays Stefan Haines

Jeff Kunjumon as Stefan and Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution. BBC

Who is Stefan Haines? Stefan is a fellow nurse who works with Belinda.

Where have I seen Jeff Kunjumon before? Kunjumon had a role in 2023's The Little Mermaid and appeared in TV series The Family Man.

Evelyn Miller plays Sasha 55

Evelyn Miller as Sasha in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolution. BBC

Who is Sasha? Nothing is yet known about Sasha.

Where have I seen Evelyn Miller before? Miller has previously appeared in series including Holby City, The Lovers, Foundation and Gangs of London.

Caleb Hughes plays Scoley

Caleb Hughes as Scoley and Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who: The Robot Revolutions. BBC

Who is Scoley? Nothing is yet known about Scoley.

Where have I seen Caleb Hughes before? Hughes has previously appeared in Outlander and Nightsleeper.

Doctor Who season 15 begins on 12th April 2025, coming to BBC iPlayer at 8am and airing at 6:50pm on BBC One.

